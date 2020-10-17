Update for October 17

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — The Azerbaijan and Turkey attacks on Karabakh and Armenia are now getting more international attention. The attacks on Karabakh intensified on October 17, with the Armenian side contrasting the disturbing videos of beheading of Armenian soldiers with the photo of the Azerbaijani injured soldier getting treatment in Armenia.
- Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his delegation are visiting Armenia. There Dendias met with Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Pashinyan welcomed the visit, which, he said, is an important support to Armenia and its people at this difficult period.
“Our peoples are united with warm historic relations and common values. Armenia attaches importance to the constant intensification and development of ties with Greece, the meaning of which is further highlighted at the current complex regional and geopolitical situation. I want to thank Greece and its people for supporting Armenia and the Armenian people,” Pashinyan said.
Pashinyan introduced the Greek delegation on the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh since September 27 and talked about Turkey’s open engagement to it and its actions destabilizing the region.
The Greek Foreign Minister stated that the two peoples and countries are connected with a centuries-old friendship, and added that in this difficult situation Greece and its people stand by the Armenian people. He said Greece supports the immediate end of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh because violence is not an option for solving the issue. Dendias said Greece condemns the foreign interference which provokes the military operations and supports the calls of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs on observing the ceasefire and resuming the negotiation process.
- The Jerusalem Post reported on a long convoy of cars covered in red, blue and orange making their way to the Knesset in Jerusalem to protest against Israel’s defense cooperation with Azerbaijan as part of the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict.