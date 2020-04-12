Mt. Davidson Cross Illuminated in Blue to Honor Health Care Workers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Since 1923, Mt. Davidson Landmark Park and Cross has been the home to the annual Easter Sunrise Service which brings together the community each Easter for a non-denominational city-wide celebration at the highest peak in San Francisco. Due to the coronavirus and the resulting shelter-in-place order, this 97-year-old tradition has been canceled this year, the first time ever in its history.

However, keeping with tradition, the Council of Armenian Americans of Northern California (CAAONC), the guardians of the Mt. Davidson Cross has decided to continue the tradition of lighting the cross at dusk every Easter Eve. This year will just prove a bit different.

Buildings and landmarks across the Bay Area and the U.S. have been awash in blue light as part of a campaign to show support for healthcare professionals and essential front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #LightItBlue effort turned other Bay Area landmarks blue this week including Levi’s Stadium and Coit Tower.

This historical San Francisco landmark sits at 103 ft tall, nestled on the highest point in the city where it serves as a place of peace, reflection and remembrance. It is one of the oldest landmarks in San Francisco and stands as a memorial to the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide of 1915.

About the Easter Sunrise Service