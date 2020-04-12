  TOP STORIES WEEK   15
 

Mt. Davidson Cross Illuminated in Blue to Honor Health Care Workers

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Since 1923, Mt. Davidson Landmark Park and Cross has been the home to the annual Easter Sunrise Service which brings together the community each Easter for a non-denominational city-wide celebration at the highest peak in San Francisco. Due to the coronavirus and the resulting shelter-in-place order, this 97-year-old tradition has been canceled this year, the first time ever in its history.

However, keeping with tradition, the Council of Armenian Americans of Northern California (CAAONC), the guardians of the Mt. Davidson Cross has decided to continue the tradition of lighting the cross at dusk every Easter Eve. This year will just prove a bit different.

Buildings and landmarks across the Bay Area and the U.S. have been awash in blue light as part of a campaign to show support for healthcare professionals and essential front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #LightItBlue effort turned other Bay Area landmarks blue this week including Levi’s Stadium and Coit Tower.

This historical San Francisco landmark sits at 103 ft tall, nestled on the highest point in the city where it serves as a place of peace, reflection and remembrance. It is one of the oldest landmarks in San Francisco and stands as a memorial to the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide of 1915.

About the Easter Sunrise Service

In 1923, George Decatur, official of the Western Union Telegraph Co., Director of the YMCA, and resident of the Sunset District in San Francisco, organized the first sunrise service, drawing over 5,000 attendees. The annual event has grown each year since its inception.

About CAAONC

Since 1997, the Council of Armenian-American Organizations of Northern California (CAAONC), has been the legal owner of the Mt. Davidson Cross and assumed the responsibility for maintaining it. The Mount Davidson Cross was rededicated as a memorial to the 1.5 million Armenians who perished during the 1915-1923 Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Turkish Ottoman Empire, and in honor of all victims of injustice and cruelty, in protection of human rights and the dignity of all people.

Media Coverage

Television and other media covered the unusual lighting, including ABC News, which interviewed Sevag Kavranian of the CAAONC.

