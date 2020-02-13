German-Armenian Actor Saro Emirze: From Hamlet to Hollywood

By Artsvi Bakhchinyan
Special to Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN/BERLIN — German-Armenian actor Saro Emirze was born in 1977 in Frankfurt am Main. Between 1999 and 2003 he studied acting at the Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy Academy of Music and Theatre in Leipzig and in 2001-2003 at the Staatsschauspiel Dresden (Studio). In 2002, while still a student, he appeared on stage at the Staatsschauspiel Dresden in a leading role in production of “Disco.”
In 2003, Emirze became a permanent member of the ensemble of the Theater Junge Generation in Dresden, where he acted in numerous plays. In 2008, he moved to Zittau, where he was permanently engaged at the Gerhart-Hauptmann-Theater, before he became a member of the ensemble of the Plauen-Zwickau Theatre, where he performed from 2009 to 2012. There he starred on stage under the direction of Matthias Thieme in “Danton’s Death” by Georg Büchner or as Meckie Messer in “The Threepenny Opera” by Berthold Brecht).
In 2012, Emirze moved to Berlin. Since 2014, he has worked regularly with the Shakespeare und Partner theatre company and the New Globe Theatre. His credits include the title role in “Hamlet” as well as parts in “The Robbers” by Friedrich Schiller and “King Lear.” In 2017 his performance of several roles and as a congenial pop singer impressed the audience of the play “India” under the direction of Kai Schrickel. He then went on to play the double role of Molière and Scapin in “Scapin the Schemer” by Molière).
In addition to his work in theatre, Saro Emirze can also be seen regularly in film and television productions. He played various roles in the popular crime format SOKO, and could be seen in the ZDF public broadcast-series Wilsberg. He also appeared in the internationally acclaimed series Bad Banks. Moreover he is known to a wide audience thanks to his continuous role in the most successful German crime series Tatort Schwarzwald.