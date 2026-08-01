At the Library of Congress, Dr. Mouradian Brings 250 Years of Armenian America to Life

WASHINGTON — In 1948, Librarian of Congress Luther Evans praised Armenian Americans for enriching the Library of Congress’s Armenian collections with books, manuscripts, and other materials. He described their efforts as “one of the most appropriate ways for Americans of Armenian heritage to preserve the history and culture of their ancestral homeland.”
That letter remains preserved in the Library of Congress archives as a symbolic milestone in the history of one of the world’s most important Armenian collections.
Nearly eight decades later, Armenian materials are dispersed throughout the Library’s 24 reading rooms, ranging from rare manuscripts and historical maps to newspapers, photographs, government documents, and personal archives. This remarkable collection formed the centerpiece of a lecture by Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, the Armenian and Georgian Area Specialist at the Library of Congress, who guided the audience through more than 250 years of Armenian-American history as reflected in the Library’s holdings.
Martin the Armenian: The First Documented Armenian in America
The story begins in the early seventeenth century.