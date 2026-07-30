Tenor Liparit Avetisyan Stands atop the Opera World

WATERTOWN — Operatic tenor Liparit Avetisyan has become an internationally renowned singer who has appeared on many of the most famous stages in the West. He performed this May and June at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, where he made his debut as Alfredo Germont in Giuseppi Verdi’s “La Traviata.” Reviewer Rick Perdian of the New York Classical Review wrote: “Avetisyan exploited his handsome looks, youthful vigor, and shining lyric tenor for all their worth to craft a fascinating Alfredo.”
The 36-year-old has traveled a long path from his native Yerevan to reach this current state of success. His family left Armenia in 1994 for the city of Theodosia in the Crimea, then under the control of Ukraine. He recalled that in his family, music — that is, the art of song — had always resounded. There were no musicians in his family but his father, he said, had a superb voice and would be asked “to beautify each evening with his voice.”
Avetisyan said, “For me, it was always an activity very close to the soul and beloved, thanks to which, for example, my father would communicate his mood, either making our guests happy, or the contrary, creating a melancholy mood them because he sang our folk songs — Komitas’s songs.”
One day at school, during regular class time, there was a party or celebration at which the students had to sing together. Avetisyan said, “I learned the song like everybody else and sang it in that manner. The teacher later asked my parents, ‘Did you notice Liparit had a beautiful voice?’ My mother said, ‘Yes, he always sings. He sings at home. He also sings with his father.’ In a word, without thinking, without making any special plans, singing became a part of my life.”
His school in Theodosia had no voice department, therefore, Avetisyan said, he was told to choose any musical instrument to learn, while he would also have lessons twice a week in the boys’ choir. He chose guitar and in addition to the official lessons in the choir, began to study outside of school with the director of the choir, who was a graduate of the classical department of the Odessa Conservatory.
In addition to his studies, his mother obtained various musical notations of the works of Komitas and Sayat Nova from friends and relatives in Armenia for him. During the next three or four years he began to participate in various festivals and competitions, and sang as soloist with the choir.