What Currently Prevents the Implementation of the TRIPP Project?

The TRIPP project, its construction prospects, potential challenges, possible timelines, as well as the political and economic issues surrounding it, continue to remain at the center of attention for Armenian political, economic, and expert circles. However, the most important question in this entire discussion remains: what conditions, processes, and regional actors could hinder the implementation of TRIPP?

TRIPP is not merely a business project. It could become a strategically significant American presence in the South Caucasus, connecting not only Armenia and Azerbaijan but also potentially linking Central Asia with Europe through an integrated logistics chain, including routes passing through the territories of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Such a development would fundamentally transform the logistics architecture of the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and Europe.

This is well understood by the Trump administration, and it is equally understood by regional actors such as Russia and Iran, for whom any form of American strategic presence near their borders or in neighboring regions runs counter to their interests. From this perspective, every effort has been made to prevent Washington from establishing a strategic foothold in the South Caucasus.

It is evident that as long as the confrontation between the United States and Iran continues, and the two sides exchange missile strikes not only against strategic military targets but also, hypothetically, against economically strategic projects associated with the United States across the broader Middle Eastern region, TRIPP — had it already existed at this stage — would likely have become one of Iran’s primary targets.

From this perspective, it is important that TRIPP does not yet exist, and it is equally important that the project be implemented only at a stage when, at a minimum, issues related to direct military confrontation between the United States and Iran have been resolved or excluded. Iran has for a considerable period of time sought to obstruct the implementation of this project. Even if active military hostilities between the United States and Iran come to an end, the issue will likely continue to exist within the broader framework of strategic and military competition between the two sides.

There are also issues related to Russian interests, and these are driven not by Russia’s military presence but by its economic presence in the South Caucasus. The primary issue concerns Russian Railways and the Armenian railway system, whose management has been entrusted to Russia. In particular, Russian Railways serves as the concessionary operator of the South Caucasus Railway company in Armenia.