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The Price of Leaving the EAEU: Who Will Pay Tomorrow’s Bill?

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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By Avedis Bakkalian

In recent years, Armenia’s foreign policy trajectory has moved increasingly toward deeper cooperation with the European Union. The government presents this course as a pathway to reforms, development, and new opportunities. Yet state decisions cannot be assessed solely through political slogans or ideological aspirations. Above all, they must be measured against sober economic calculations, strategic realities, and the national interest.

Today, Armenia is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), through which it has benefited for years from free trade arrangements, customs preferences, and access to large markets. Over time, this framework has become one of the pillars of Armenia’s economic structure.

The numbers are telling. According to data published by Armenia’s Ministry of Economy, trade turnover between Armenia and EAEU member states exceeded $11 billion during the first ten months of 2024. A significant share of Armenia’s exports continues to be directed toward these markets, particularly Russia, which remains the country’s principal economic partner.

Data from the Eurasian Economic Commission indicate that a substantial portion of Armenia’s foreign trade is directly tied to the EAEU economic area, while the overwhelming majority of exports within the bloc are concentrated in the Russian market. This reality suggests that economic reorientation is not a simple political declaration but a complex, lengthy, and potentially costly process.

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Economic interdependence extends beyond trade. Armenia’s energy security is also closely linked to external partners. The country imports natural gas from Russia under relatively favorable terms. The current border price stands at approximately $165 per 1,000 cubic meters.

While it is impossible to predict the future with certainty, it is evident that changes in political or economic relations could affect existing arrangements. In such a scenario, the consequences could be immediate: higher production costs, increased electricity tariffs, and broader inflationary pressures across the economy.

Risk of Economic Consequences

Any move by Armenia to leave the EAEU — or even to reduce its participation within the framework — could result in serious economic consequences, including lower exports, reduced investment, new customs barriers, and declining industrial competitiveness.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has warned that deeper economic integration between Armenia and the European Union could, in practical terms, lead to a gradual departure from the EAEU economic space, affecting exports, production, and economic growth.

Similar assessments have been voiced by other Russian officials, who argue that Armenia’s economy is deeply integrated into the EAEU system and that restructuring those ties could become a lengthy and expensive undertaking.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Russian President Vladimir Putin has likewise repeatedly emphasized the importance of the EAEU as a unified economic space where the free movement of goods, services, and labor contributes to economic growth and stability. Regardless of political interpretations, this remains a regional economic reality.

As Armenia debates its European future, various sources indicate that Azerbaijan is seeking to expand its economic engagement with EAEU member states. If such developments materialize, a new regional economic configuration could emerge in which Armenia gradually loses positions it spent years securing.

In economics, there is no such thing as a vacuum. The space one actor abandons is quickly occupied by another.

According to Armenia’s Ministry of Finance, the country’s public debt is already approaching $14 billion.

At the same time, the European Union provides Armenia with financial assistance and development programs. However, a significant portion of this support comes in the form of loans. In other words, these are not grants but obligations that must eventually be repaid.

Consequently, the true cost of economic decisions is never confined to the present. Their effects may extend into the future and ultimately fall upon the shoulders of coming generations.

Conclusion

The choice facing Armenia is not merely a question of foreign policy orientation. It is a question of economic security, energy stability, competitiveness, and responsible statecraft.

Every strategic choice carries a price. The responsibility of policymakers is to calculate that price in advance and present it honestly to the public.

When economic relationships are measured in billions of dollars, energy systems in dependencies, and public debt in growing obligations, political decisions can no longer be based solely on sentiment or slogans.

The central question therefore remains unchanged: Is Armenia prepared to pay the price that may result from today’s choices — and if so, who will ultimately bear that burden: today’s government or tomorrow’s citizen?

(Avo Bakkalian is the editor of Abaka newspaper in Montreal.)

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