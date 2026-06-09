  TOP STORIES WEEK   24
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
24

Week

Latest articles of the week
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks during a news conference in Yerevan, June 8
Armenia & Karabakh

Armenia’s Ruling Party Declared Election Winner

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
252
0

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Civil Contract party won Armenia’s weekend parliamentary elections with just under half of the vote, according to their preliminary official results rejected by the two main opposition contenders.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) said Civil Contract garnered 49.8 percent of the vote, enough to extend Pashinyan’s eight-year rule. Billionaire Samvel Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia bloc came in a distant second with 23.3 percent, followed by former President Robert Kocharyan’s Hayastan alliance (almost 10 percent) and businessman Gagik Tsarukyan’s Prosperous Armenia Party (just under 4 percent).

The 14 other parties running in the elections also failed to clear the 4 percent legal threshold for winning seats in the Armenian parliament. The combined 17 percent of votes polled by them and Prosperous Armenia (BHK) will be proportionally distributed, in the form of bonus seats, among the three groups that will be represented in the new National Assembly. Civil Contract will get most of those seats and thus retain its parliamentary majority.

Strong Armenia rejected the official vote tally as fraudulent. A spokeswoman for Karapetyan’s bloc, Marianna Ghahramanyan, accused the authorities of illegally forcing many public sector employees across the country to vote for Civil Contract and alleged many other irregularities on election day.

“In these circumstances, the published figures cannot reflect the real picture,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Strong Armenia’s campaign headquarters is currently busy analyzing the situation and clarifying the true picture of voters’ expression of will, after which we will present our position and further steps,” added Ghahramanyan.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Hayastan also brushed aside the official results, with Kocharian saying that they were seriously affected by “widespread government pressure, arrests of oppositionists, unprecedented use of administrative resources, and electoral violations.”

“We will challenge the election results,” the ex-president said in a statement. “We are currently discussing further steps with our partners in the opposition camp.”

It was thus not clear whether Strong Armenia and Hayastan will take up their seats in the new parliament and/or challenge the official results in the streets.

The BHK lacked a tiny fraction of a percentage point to enter the parliament. Tsarukyan’s party suggested that this was the result of “trickery” by the CEC before initiating ballot recounts in many polling stations. The party spokeswoman, Iveta Tonoyan, said some of the recounts have already exposed glaring discrepancies between the numbers of BHK votes shown in precinct protocols and the CEC tally.

Tonoyan also called into question the overall results reported by the CEC, citing “the huge scale of electoral violations” witnessed by BHK proxies.

Strong Armenia, Hayastan and the BHK alleged numerous irregularities throughout the voting and ballot counting accompanied by continuing arrests of their members or supporters accused of vote buying. Karapetyan and other opposition leaders cried foul after Pashinyan claimed a “historic victory” overnight when less than one-fifth of the ballots cast were counted by election officials. They accused him of trying to rig the election results through the CEC, which is dominated by his loyalists.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Pashinyan declared in the morning that he and his party have “crushed” their main election challengers again described by him as a “three-headed party of war.” And he again vowed to jail their leaders.

“This will be one of the most important agendas of the political majority and the government, which we must implement without delay and with very decisive steps,” he said.

Despite its election victory, Pashinyan’s party fell short of a two-thirds majority in the parliament, which is required for enacting a new Armenian constitution demanded by Azerbaijan. The constitution drafted by the Armenian Ministry of Justice earlier this year needs to be approved by the parliament before being put on a referendum.

SHARE
Previous The Price of Leaving the EAEU: Who Will Pay Tomorrow’s Bill?
Next Russia Hints at Possible EAEU Membership for Azerbaijan amidst Rift with Armenia
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.