Russia Hints at Possible EAEU Membership for Azerbaijan amidst Rift with Armenia

By Aytan Farhadova

Russia has noted its readiness to allow Azerbaijan into the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) shortly after the bloc called on Armenia to choose between its membership in the EAEU or EU accession. The statements came as Moscow continues to enforce trade restrictions on Yerevan ahead of the Armenian parliamentary elections.

On the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 4, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that Russian businesses could be involved in restoration projects in Nagorno-Karabakh and other regions that came under Azerbaijan’s control after the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War of 2020.

Galuzin also discussed the intergovernmental declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan, adopted in February 2022, saying that Moscow is now “focused on fully utilizing the rich potential of this document.”

He also touched on an economic cooperation meeting held with Azerbaijan in mid-April, where they signed a protocol and a roadmap for the implementation of investment projects in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Separately, Galuzin noted Russia’s willingness to allow Azerbaijan into the EAEU, noting that a “list of measures was prepared to increase trade turnover and develop investment cooperation and industrial cooperation between our countries identified opportunities for Russian business.”