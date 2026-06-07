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Ayvazyan’s Trilingual Volume The Historical Heritage of Nakhijevan’s Armenian Material and Spiritual Culture Presented at Yerevan’s Tekeyan Center

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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YEREVAN — Argam Ayvazyan’s trilingual book, The Historical Heritage of Nakhijevan’s Armenian Material and Spiritual Culture, was presented at the Tekeyan Center in Yerevan on June 2. It is an encyclopedia of Nakhijevan, encompassing virtually everything related to that portion of the Armenian homeland from petroglyphs to churches and villages.

Argam Ayvazyan

Being a native of Nakhijevan, Ayvazyan had been carrying out a mission of documenting and collecting evidence in his birthplace since the middle of the last century. Nakhijevan was annexed to Azerbaijan under the 1921 Treaty of Moscow.

On March 16, 1921, Soviet Russia and Turkey signed a treaty in Moscow according to which Nakhijevan was placed under the protectorate of Soviet Azerbaijan. From the standpoint of international law, this was unequivocally an illegal agreement. Two countries transferred the territory of a third state, whose autonomy they themselves had recognized, to a fourth state — Azerbaijan.

It is worth noting that Kemal Atatürk imposed a condition whereby Turkey would transfer Nakhijevan to Azerbaijan only on the understanding that Azerbaijan would never, under any circumstances, transfer it to a third state.

History is repeating itself: in 1921 Nakhijevan was annexed to Azerbaijan, in 2023 Artsakh suffered the same fate, and now Syunik is next in line.

Following Nakhijevan’s annexation to Azerbaijan, all 219 Armenian churches and the medieval cemetery of Julfa’s khachkars (cross-stones) were eventually destroyed.

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Ruben Mirzakhanyan, president of the Tekeyan Cultural Association, recounted how Fadey Sargsyan, director of the Yerevan Scientific Research Institute of Mathematical Machines, together with the director of the Yerevan Brandy Factory, secretly arranged for a truckload of cross-stones to be transported from Nakhijevan to Armenia.

The cross-stones were loaded onto the truck by Soviet soldiers.

Some of the speakers at the event

Speeches at the event were delivered by Academician Ashot Melkonyan; Doctor of Arts, Professor Levon Chookaszyan; Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, Professor Aelita Dolukhanyan; cultural scholar and Honored Worker of Culture of Armenia Argam Ayvazyan, the author of the book.

Ayvazyan himself rescued numerous cross-stones and monuments from destruction, preserving written records and photographs of them. He compiled this work on the basis of his earlier books, which consist of studies and documentary records concerning Nakhijevan.

The documentary material presents Armenian monuments in Nakhijevan that miraculously survived until the period between 1998 and 2006, including monasteries, churches, cemeteries, cross-stones, bridges, murals, miniatures, and examples of applied art.

The book contains more than one thousand photographs. It is accompanied by information and maps relating to specific buildings, churches, historical and cultural monuments, and settlements. These constitute historical testimonies proving and documenting that Nakhijevan is part of the Armenian homeland. No matter how hard the Azerbaijanis have tried to erase and destroy the Armenian trace there, they have not succeeded.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Ayvazyan’s book was published through the patronage of benefactor Gagik Melikyan.

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