Aviation, Infrastructure, and the Election Campaign: How Does the Iran War Affect Armenia?

YEREVAN — “Dear all, who knows whether the Iranian checkpoint is already open?” asks a Syunik resident in a Facebook group. “No,” “no,” “no,” “not yet,” users respond in the comments.

Unlike superpowers interested in oil, ordinary citizens of Armenia are interested in when the war in Iran will end so that they can go buy cheap cooking oil and washing powder there.

Just a few months ago, at least in Armenia, there was an impression that high-speed trains would soon be running via “Trump’s Route.” This project seemed more realistic especially after the visit of US Vice President JD Vance, but the war that broke out in Iran overshadowed everything and, as they say, there are bigger fish to fry.

Against the backdrop of the upcoming elections in Armenia, those with pro-Russian and pro-Western orientations are actively arguing and discussing this topic. So, where is your America, where did the TRIPP project disappear? some experts in Armenia ask. One side says that it is disastrous for Armenia. The other side claims that it will provide security guarantees for the country and offers the prospect of great economic opportunities, while the US Department announced that we haven’t forgotten – just wait a “little bit.”

The Trump administration remains committed to implementing the Trump’s Route to International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, a spokesperson for the US State Department said in response to an inquiry by Armenpress.

At an April 11 meeting in Gabala, Azerbaijan, between Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society representatives, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s assistant Hikmet Hajiyev declared: “The implementation of the TRIPP project promises new opportunities for Armenia as a transit country. At a time when global developments — often described as resembling a Third World War — and the ongoing situation in the Middle East underscore the importance of established peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”