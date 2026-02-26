Police Fear Elderly Armenian Man Kidnapped in Australia Is Dead

By Arthur Hagopian

SYDNEY — Chris Baghsarian, the 85-year-old Armenian widower, who was kidnapped from his home in suburban Sydney on February 12, has been found dead, unconfirmed reports on February 24 showed.

Police found the remains of what could be the body of the innocent man who was taken in a botched kidnapping, near a golf course, about 50 kilometers away.

Even before the discovery, fears and doubts about his safety began surfacing, as police ramped up their investigation.

Sources believed his chances were doomed right after the kidnappers realized they had the wrong man, a fact police kept hammering over the airways and through other sources that would reach the perpetrators…

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Marks minced no words expressing his concern and urging the speedy return of the victim.