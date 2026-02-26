  TOP STORIES WEEK   09
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
09

Week

Latest articles of the week
Chris Baghsarian
International

Police Fear Elderly Armenian Man Kidnapped in Australia Is Dead

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
12
0

By Arthur Hagopian

SYDNEY — Chris Baghsarian, the 85-year-old Armenian widower, who was kidnapped from his home in suburban Sydney on February 12, has been found dead, unconfirmed reports on February 24 showed.

Police found the remains of what could be the body of the innocent man who was taken in a botched kidnapping, near a golf course, about 50 kilometers away.

Even before the discovery, fears and doubts about his safety began surfacing, as police ramped up their investigation.

Sources believed his chances were doomed right after the kidnappers realized they had the wrong man, a fact police kept hammering over the airways and through other sources that would reach the perpetrators…

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Marks minced no words expressing his concern and urging the speedy return of the victim.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Voicing his fears, he said it was not “a great feeling we have in relation to his health and his survival, so every day for us is of important.”

He noted the elderly man’s family were “devastated.”

“This is not the world they live in, it’s taken them by shock,” he said.

But despite their gross blunder, the kidnappers had no intention of playing ball.

They set up temporary camp in an abandoned homestead a distance away after burning the getaway car. They used another, burnt that also, and decamped to a rural village.

When the police finally reached the site, they stumbled upon the remains of what might be Chris Baghsarian.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Chris was born in Jaffa but spent most of his childhood and youth in the Old Armenian Quarter of the City of Jerusalem.

They were halcyon days, when he felt at home among the score of relatives and friends, the close-knit community of Armenians, survivors of the Genocide or descendants of survivors.

He had six uncles, of whom two died young, four aunts and a dozen cousins, all linked together in an unbreakable bond molded in faith, love and devotion.

He attended the Armenian parish school and unlike some of his elder cousins who were given to pranks, he was quiet and modest.

His one great vice as a youth was smoking Lucky Strike or some other American cigarette which he obtained at a discount from a staffer at a UN center.

When he left school, he was apprenticed at a photographer’s, honing the skills he would find useful when he joined a movie distribution company in Sydney.

He arrived in Australia in the 1960s.

In Sydney, he married and bought a house in North Ryde (the one broken into).

His wife passed away a few years ago.

He kept in touch by mail with his family and community in the Old City, and went back to Jerusalem for a reunion with his ailing parents, relatives and friends.

In their convivial company he enjoyed a rare idyll, denied in the hectic run of life back in Australia.

SHARE
Previous First-Ever Palestinian Ambassador Visits Armenia
Next Armenian Ambassador Attends Manouchian Commemoration at Panthéon
Discover more cities:
Australia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.