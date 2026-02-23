  TOP STORIES WEEK   09
 

Copies of the novel on display
Armenia & KarabakhArts & Culture

Sirapian’s Novel Palu-Paris Presented at Yerevan’s Tekeyan Center

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
57
0

YEREVAN — On February 17, at Yerevan’s Tekeyan Center, the book launch of the Armenian translation of public figure and publicist Jean-Varoujan Sirapian’s Palu–Paris: An Armenian’s Journey took place. The event evolved from a literary occasion into an intellectually substantial forum, where national memory and historical self-consciousness stood at the center of discussion.

Ruben Mirzakhanyan observes as author Jean-Varoujan Sirapian signs a copy of his new novel

The book presents the life journey of Vartan, who becomes a voluntary exile, tracing his path from the remote town of Palu (Kharpert) in Western Armenia to Paris. The author has crafted a destiny shaped by unexpected yet internally coherent turns, trials, and stages of self-discovery. However, the work does not confine itself to an individual narrative; it transforms into an artistic testimony of collective memory, addressing the fundamental issues of dispossession, exile, the preservation of identity, the transmission of cultural heritage, and the spiritual bond between generations.

An illustration from the book of the novel’s protagonist Vartan with his uncle Vahan

In the opening remarks, it was emphasized that the book constitutes a significant contribution to contemporary interpretations of diasporan Armenian themes, harmoniously combining historical fact with artistic narrative.

Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor, and President of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Armenia Ruben Mirzakhanyan noted that he read the book from cover to cover in one sitting, highlighting its harmonious integration of artistic conception with historical layers.

Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, Doctor of Philology and Professor Aelita Dolukhanyan praising the book

Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, Doctor of Philology and Professor Aelita Dolukhanyan stated that she read the book with great enthusiasm and expressed her gratitude to the author for writing such a work.

Associate Professor Knarik Abrahamyan, center, speaking at the event

According to Associate Professor Knarik Abrahamyan, the novel is noteworthy both for its thematic choice and its structure; it offers a comprehensive artistic portrayal of Constantinopolitan Armenian life, while synthesizing the historical and the fictional. Addressing the journey that begins in Palu and extends to France and Armenia, the author reveals the complex process of searching for national identity, demonstrating how the protagonist ultimately rediscovers himself on Armenian soil. The novel is intellectually dense, rich in historical and political layers, and aligns with the traditions of Constantinopolitan Armenian literature, while opening possibilities for a new, more candid discourse.

As Abrahamyan observed, “Armenia is fertile ground for improbable encounters and the discovery of new horizons.” This idea pertains not only to the hero, but also to the reader’s experience. Encountering the book itself becomes a unique and unexpected revelation, with its most significant achievement being the restoration of a sense of belonging and identity.

Nina Chughuryan, a first-year graduate student in the Faculty of Philology at the Armenian State Pedagogical University, presents her personal reading of the novel

Speaking on behalf of the younger generation was Nina Chughuryan, a first-year graduate student in the Faculty of Philology at the Armenian State Pedagogical University, who presented her personal reading of the work.

Translator Nelly Stepanyan addressed the stylistic and linguistic features of the text, emphasizing the depth of its emotional layers and the balance of its historical flow.

Translator Nelly Stepanyan speaking

At the conclusion of the event, the author, Varujan Sirapian, delivered closing remarks, thanking the attendees and underscoring that the book was born not only from research and personal experience, but also from an inner imperative to preserve historical justice and memory.

A symbolic finale to the meeting came when Ruben Mirzakhanyan presented the author with the Atlas of the Historical Cartography of Armenia as a token of scientific heritage and the preservation of historical spatial memory. The gift served as a bridge between the geographical routes depicted in the book and their scientific cartographic representation, underscoring the complementary nature of history and literature.

Ruben Mirzakhanyan with Jean-Varoujan Sirapian, holding a copy of the Atlas of the Historical Cartography of Armenia gifted to him

The book launch proceeded in an atmosphere of active discussion and questions and answers, reaffirming that Palu–Paris: An Armenian’s Journey is not merely a new literary publication, but a significant intellectual event aimed at reinterpreting national identity, historical memory, and the diasporan experience.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
