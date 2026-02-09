  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
07

Week

Latest articles of the week
From left, Armen Karaoghlanian, Adrineh Mirzayan, and Jivan Avetisyan (Karine Armen photo)
Arts & Culture

Master Class by Filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan

by
Karine Armen
29
0

GLENDALE — Armenian Film Society (AFS) held a successful masterclass led by director Jivan Avetisyan on Monday, January 26, at its headquarters.

“We are excited to host these intimate events,” said Armen Karaoghlanian, CEO of Armenian Film Society. “There’s nothing more meaningful than being in close conversation with filmmakers, one-on-one.”

The presentation, conducted in Armenian, drew a strong turnout of young film enthusiasts. Avetisyan guided attendees through the filmmaking process based on his own career, beginning with his first feature film, “Tevanik.” He discussed storytelling, script development, casting, production, and post-production.

Avetisyan is an award-winning international film director. He is a member of the European Film Academy. His three movies, “Tevanik,” “The Last Inhabitant,” and “Gate to Heaven,” focused on the lives of people of Artsakh and the conflict there. He lived in Stepanakert for many years and was an eyewitness to the 44-day Artsakh war.

“I am thankful to my producer, Adrineh Mirzayan, for her dedication during the years,” Avetisyan said, adding “I am excited to see wonderful filmmakers in the audience.” He acknowledged documentary filmmaker Ani Hovannisian and Zareh Arevshatian, who is a film scholar, archivist and media coordinator.

Jivan Avetisyan said, “Honesty is at the heart of filmmaking. When working with scriptwriters, actors, and the crew, it ensures that every emotion, every moment and every human reality portrayed on screen resonates with truth. I always choose subjects that touch my heart.” He discussed the importance of building relationships with your team, as they are the foundation of collaboration and essential to bringing the film’s vision to life. Also, one needs to develop trust to gain supporters. He tells his stories to the screenwriters, and they create the script. “I am still learning and improving my skills.” He emphasized the value of feedback and a growth mindset.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

“If I don’t connect with an actor during casting, I will not cast them. Every member of the team must be fully committed for us to succeed,” he explained. Avetisyan also added that he believes a female director of photography would be a better fit for “Angels 2020,” as women often bring a deeper sensitivity to emotional layers.

From left, CEO of AFS Armen Karaoghlanian, producer Adrineh Mirzayan, documentary filmmaker Ani Hovannisian, and director Jivan Avetisyan (Karine Armen photo)

During the question-and-answer period Avetisyan answered questions in his usual friendly, humble tone. Ani Hovannisian asked how he decides whether to make a feature film versus a documentary. He replied, “‘Revival is an example of a film that incorporates live footage I shot myself or that others captured and integrated into the narrative. For ‘Angels 2020,’ I drew on the experiences of over 80 healthcare professionals and created four stories for the film.”

He is also working on his fifth film, “Angels 2020,” about the challenges doctors faced in Artsakh during the war. Avetisyan has interviewed over 80 healthcare professionals and included footage from the war taken by him or his colleagues. He uses many metaphors and symbols.

“Revival” is Avetisyan’s fourth feature movie and will premiere in Los Angeles and New York in the fall of 2026. During his visit to Los Angeles, Avetisyan had other movie screenings, “Tevanik” and “Gate to Heaven,” organized by different Armenian organizations in Glendale.

To support the production of Angels 2020, those interested can donate at https://rearmenia.com/en/fundraisers/8fbc6727-a8af-4527-8a3c-f966f6df052f?tab=story

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Vance Should Bypass Azerbaijan After Its ‘Kangaroo Court’ Sentencings of Armenians
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakhUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.