Master Class by Filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan

GLENDALE — Armenian Film Society (AFS) held a successful masterclass led by director Jivan Avetisyan on Monday, January 26, at its headquarters.

“We are excited to host these intimate events,” said Armen Karaoghlanian, CEO of Armenian Film Society. “There’s nothing more meaningful than being in close conversation with filmmakers, one-on-one.”

The presentation, conducted in Armenian, drew a strong turnout of young film enthusiasts. Avetisyan guided attendees through the filmmaking process based on his own career, beginning with his first feature film, “Tevanik.” He discussed storytelling, script development, casting, production, and post-production.

Avetisyan is an award-winning international film director. He is a member of the European Film Academy. His three movies, “Tevanik,” “The Last Inhabitant,” and “Gate to Heaven,” focused on the lives of people of Artsakh and the conflict there. He lived in Stepanakert for many years and was an eyewitness to the 44-day Artsakh war.

“I am thankful to my producer, Adrineh Mirzayan, for her dedication during the years,” Avetisyan said, adding “I am excited to see wonderful filmmakers in the audience.” He acknowledged documentary filmmaker Ani Hovannisian and Zareh Arevshatian, who is a film scholar, archivist and media coordinator.

Jivan Avetisyan said, “Honesty is at the heart of filmmaking. When working with scriptwriters, actors, and the crew, it ensures that every emotion, every moment and every human reality portrayed on screen resonates with truth. I always choose subjects that touch my heart.” He discussed the importance of building relationships with your team, as they are the foundation of collaboration and essential to bringing the film’s vision to life. Also, one needs to develop trust to gain supporters. He tells his stories to the screenwriters, and they create the script. “I am still learning and improving my skills.” He emphasized the value of feedback and a growth mindset.