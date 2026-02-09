  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
07

Week

Latest articles of the week
Michael Rubin
Armenia & KarabakhInternationalOpinion

Vance Should Bypass Azerbaijan After Its ‘Kangaroo Court’ Sentencings of Armenians

by
Michael Rubin
35
0

At Stake Is Trump’s Desire to Cement Peace in the South Caucasus, and the Commitment They Made to Protect Christian Communities

On September 19, 2023, Azerbaijani dictator Ilham Aliyev ordered his forces to ethnically cleanse the remaining indigenous Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh despite promises just days earlier not to do so. More than 200 Armenians died as Azeri troops drove 120,000 ethnic Armenians off their land, razed graves, and vandalized or destroyed churches and monasteries.

Aliyev was upset not only about the dispute over sovereignty — Nagorno-Karabakh had declared its independence in September 1991 in accordance with the Soviet-era constitution, a decision confirmed overwhelmingly in a referendum two months later — but also because the Republic of Artsakh’s democracy put it to shame. While Freedom House ranks Azerbaijan as among the world’s most consolidated dictatorships, on par with the military junta in Myanmar and less free than Cuba, China, or Russia, it ranked Artsakh prior to the conquest as “partly free,” roughly on par with Ukraine or Tanzania.

Artsakh was the first of three autonomous entities or unrecognized states — the Kurdish autonomous administration in North and East Syria (“Rojava”) and Somaliland being the other two — characterized by democracy, tolerance, and general fiscal transparency under assault by autocratic, extremist, and corrupt entities that claimed sovereignty over them. For all that European leaders and many in the State Department talk about democracy, the failure of the United States to support Artsakh, Rojava, and Somaliland shows such rhetoric to be empty.

Aliyev’s tenure over Azerbaijan has been an abject failure. While Azerbaijan, on paper, should be almost as wealthy as Gulf oil sheikhdoms, Aliyev’s corruption has left the country impoverished, with a per capita income below hydrocarbon-poor Armenia and Georgia. There is hardly an advocate for Aliyev and Azerbaijan in the think tank or media communities, meanwhile, who does not somehow suckle on the teat of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, its dog-and-pony show junkets, inflated honoraria, and sidebar commercial dealings.

Azerbaijan is sensitive enough about democracy in Armenia, but to have democracy on territory it calls its own was too great a threat to Aliyev. Hence, after his troops stormed Artsakh, Aliyev arrested its elected leaders on various charges, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, and the violent seizure of power.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The charges were preposterous and the trials even more so. Translators purposely mistranslated responses. Azerbaijan banned international observers and imposed Azerbaijani lawyers on the accused. That those in the docket were all elected community leaders and intellectuals paralleled the initial phase of the Armenian genocide. On February 5, 2026, the Baku Military Court sentenced the defendants to life in prison. Billionaire philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan, who had left his life of comfort to serve as a state minister in Artsakh and once served on a board with former USAID administrator Samantha Power, likely will be sentenced in coming days.

Nothing in Azerbaijan happens by chance; nor is the judiciary in any way independent of Aliyev. Therefore, the White House and the broader international community must consider the reasons for the court’s action now.

While President Donald Trump takes pride in an Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, the dynamics of that process always raised questions about Aliyev’s sincerity. Throughout the negotiations (which began during the Biden administration), Aliyev would make humiliating and extreme demands that appeared designed to force Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to walk away. Pashinyan, however, called his bluff and acquiesced to every demand, frustrating Aliyev, who simply believes that Armenia has no right to exist. By sentencing Artsakh’s Armenian leaders to such lengthy and unjust prison terms, Aliyev is doubling down, signaling he seeks surrender and not peace.

Aliyev also seeks to thumb his nose at the United States. His action comes as Vice President JD Vance prepares to visit both Armenia and Azerbaijan. To now visit Baku, so soon after such a travesty of justice and provocation, would be to imply U.S. endorsement. What is at stake is not only Trump’s desire to cement peace in the South Caucasus, but also a commitment by Trump and Vance to protect Christian communities under siege.

Vance should continue to Yerevan, while his National Security Advisor Andy Baker, whose commitment to Armenian Christians is sincere and predates the Vance vice presidency, makes clear to Aliyev and his inner circle that the only way senior US officials will visit Azerbaijan, now or in the future, is to bring home all the Armenian hostages, up to and including Ruben Vardanyan.

(This article first appeared on the American Enterprise Institute website on February 8, 2026.)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

 

SHARE
Previous Kapan Regional Museum Provides Unique Perspective on Armenian History and Culture
Next Master Class by Filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakhAzerbaijanUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.