Ex-German MP Convicted of Taking Bribes from Azerbaijan Receives Suspended Sentence

BAKU (JAMNews) — The Higher Regional Court in Munich (Oberlandesgericht) has found former German Bundestag lawmaker Axel Fischer guilty of accepting bribes worth tens of thousands of euros from the Azerbaijani side, on January 30.

According to the prosecution in the case known as the “caviar diplomacy” scandal, Axel Fischer promoted Azerbaijan’s interests in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in return for the payments.

The court sentenced the former lawmaker to one year and two months in prison, suspended.

The verdict also includes: a two-year ban on holding public office; the confiscation of €20,000; an obligation to pay €12,000 into a fund supporting victims.

Axel Fischer served as a member of Germany’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe from 2010 to 2018 and remained a Bundestag lawmaker until 2021.

The court found that during those years he acted under a secret “illegal agreement” with representatives of Azerbaijan and advanced the interests of the government in Baku. He passed confidential documents to the Azerbaijani side and repeatedly voted in the Assembly in Azerbaijan’s favor.