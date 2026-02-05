  TOP STORIES WEEK   06
 

India’s Chief of Defense Staff Anil Chauhan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

India’s Chief of Defense Staff Visits Armenia as Yerevan and New Delhi Discuss Military Cooperation

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
30
0

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Chief of the General Staff Edvard Asryan held separate meetings with India’s Chief of Defense Staff Anil Chauhan, who is visiting Armenia, on February 2. In his meeting with Asryan, Chauhan discussed the importance of holding events in the fields of education, as well as exercises and drills.

The meetings with Armenian officials took place the day after Chauhan arrived in Armenia.

According to the Armenian readout, Papikyan “highly appreciated the current level” of Armenia–India Defense cooperation. Chauhan, in turn, expressed India’s willingness “to continue developing cooperation in existing areas and initiate new areas of mutual interest”.

The Indian readout additionally added that the discussions with Papikyan, “focused on strengthening Defense Cooperation [sic] across [a] range of security issues”.

During the meetings, the three discussed “a number of issues related to the effective implementation of the activities” planned for 2026.

“Both sides emphasized the importance of holding educational and professional training, drills and exercises, as well as events for exchanging experience in various fields in Armenia and India,” the Armenian press statement read.

Asryan also presented the directions of ongoing reforms in the Armenian Army, highlighting the importance of bilateral cooperation in the process.

Aside from meetings with Armenian officials, Chauhan visited two educational institutions under the Armenian Defense Ministry — the National Defense Research University and the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy. At the latter, he attended the opening ceremony of an information technology laboratory and a distance learning center.

The X account of the Headquarters Integrated Defense Staff noted that Chauhan’s visit “marks an important step in taking forward shared strategic interests and enhancing long-term Defense and security collaboration”.

Yerevan has started to “diversify” its relations in the security sector, including with India, following inaction by Russia and the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the face of Azerbaijan’s offensives on Armenian territory in 2021 and 2022.

Armenia reportedly signed a deal in 2022 valued at around $720 million for 15 Akash surface-to-air missile systems, becoming the first foreign buyer of the equipment. In November 2024, India shipped the first batteries for the systems, with a second batch planned for mid-2025.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Beyond air Defense, India has also delivered Pinaka multiple-launch rocket systems to Armenia.

As part of his visit, Chauhan also went to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, despite New Delhi not having officially recognized the Armenian Genocide.

The visit to the memorial has not been reported by the Armenian Defense Ministry. Previously, in October 2024, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that international recognition of the Armenian Genocide “is not our number one priority.”

(This article originally appeared on www.oc-media.org on February 3.)

