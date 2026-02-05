India’s Chief of Defense Staff Visits Armenia as Yerevan and New Delhi Discuss Military Cooperation

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Chief of the General Staff Edvard Asryan held separate meetings with India’s Chief of Defense Staff Anil Chauhan, who is visiting Armenia, on February 2. In his meeting with Asryan, Chauhan discussed the importance of holding events in the fields of education, as well as exercises and drills.

The meetings with Armenian officials took place the day after Chauhan arrived in Armenia.

According to the Armenian readout, Papikyan “highly appreciated the current level” of Armenia–India Defense cooperation. Chauhan, in turn, expressed India’s willingness “to continue developing cooperation in existing areas and initiate new areas of mutual interest”.

The Indian readout additionally added that the discussions with Papikyan, “focused on strengthening Defense Cooperation [sic] across [a] range of security issues”.

During the meetings, the three discussed “a number of issues related to the effective implementation of the activities” planned for 2026.