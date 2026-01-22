Aurora Launches New Research Program to Spotlight Grassroots Humanitarians

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has launched the Aurora Research Grants, a new project designed to shine a light on the stories of unsung humanitarians working on the frontlines of today’s most pressing crises. Applications are now open for the program’s first 2026 cohort, offering researchers a concrete opportunity to raise awareness of urgent humanitarian challenges while helping grassroots initiatives gain visibility and potential support through the Aurora Prize. With more than 240 million people worldwide affected by conflict, displacement and climate-related disasters and funding continuing to decline, Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA), has noted that aid workers are increasingly “overstretched, underfunded, and under attack.” Against this backdrop, recognizing and amplifying the efforts of local responders is essential, and the Aurora Research Grants program has been established to support this mission.

Through the program, participants research and document the work of grassroots humanitarians operating in contexts affected by violent conflict and atrocity crimes worldwide. Over a 35-day period, each participant conducts online research in any language they speak and prepares clear, well-documented English-language profiles for five eligible candidates. These profiles are subsequently reviewed as part of the Aurora Prize selection process.

The program is open to all who wish to contribute to Aurora’s humanitarian mission. Participants are expected to apply basic research skills by working effectively with a range of sources, structuring information responsibly, and presenting findings with clarity and accuracy. Upon completion, participants receive a stipend in recognition of their contribution. If any of their nominees advance to become Aurora Prize Finalists, participants are invited to attend the Aurora Prize Ceremony and join the wider Aurora community in honoring these distinguished humanitarians.

In addition, the Aurora Research Grants program is open to institutional partnerships with humanitarian organizations and universities; institutions interested in collaborating are encouraged to contact the Aurora Prize Secretariat at auroraprizesecretariat@auroraprize.com. The program has already been successfully implemented in partnership with leading academic institutions, including the American University of Armenia, American University in Bulgaria, American University of Nigeria, Boston University (Center on Forced Displacement), Brown University (The Warren Alpert Medical School), Cairo University (Faculty of Economics and Political Science), the Global Campus of Human Rights, Javeriana University (Faculty of Political Science and International Relations), Jimma University, Singapore University of Social Sciences, State University of Haiti (Faculty of Medicine), UCLA, United States International University Africa, and the University of Kurdistan Hewler (Faculty of Political Science and International Relations).

The Aurora Research Grants program reinforces Aurora’s long-standing mission to support individuals who risk their lives to save the lives of others suffering due to violent conflict and atrocity crimes, often without recognition or institutional backing. By bringing these stories to light, participants also gain a deeper personal understanding of the realities faced by communities living through conflict and crisis, while highlighting individuals whose courage and impact deliver critical relief and hope.

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, and places are limited. Selected applicants will receive comprehensive guidance and support to begin their research activities.