Obituary: Armen Aroyan Led almost 100 Tours to Historic Armenia

LOS ANGELES — Armen Aroyan passed away on January 13, 2026.

Born in 1943 in Cairo, Egypt, Aroyan was one of four children, alongside Nubar, Zabel and Hasmig. His parents, Albert and Lucy Aroyan, both had roots in and around Aintab.

Armen emigrated to the United States in 1962, settling in Pasadena. He earned degrees in engineering from USC and worked extensively in the field. He was deeply involved in the Armenian Cilicia Congregational Church — the oldest Armenian church in Pasadena — where he served as choir director for approximately 40 years.

A curious and dedicated student, Armen was also an avid collector of the Protestant Armenian musical tradition.

Travel was one of Armen’s great passions. He took advantage of personal opportunities and work assignments that would send him around the world. Everywhere he visited, he made sure to connect with the local Armenian community. These travels eventually led him back to his ancestral roots.

After a short but transformative trip to Istanbul in 1984, which shattered long-held perceptions, he began venturing out to provincial Turkey in 1987, 1988 and 1989. After each visit, Armen organized slide presentations to share his experiences with the Armenian community in Los Angeles.