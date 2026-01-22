  TOP STORIES WEEK   04
 

Armen Aroyan
Obituary: Armen Aroyan Led almost 100 Tours to Historic Armenia

Alin K. Gregorian
LOS ANGELES — Armen Aroyan passed away on January 13, 2026.

Born in 1943 in Cairo, Egypt, Aroyan was one of four children, alongside Nubar, Zabel and Hasmig. His parents, Albert and Lucy Aroyan, both had roots in and around Aintab.

Armen emigrated to the United States in 1962, settling in Pasadena. He earned degrees in engineering from USC and worked extensively in the field. He was deeply involved in the Armenian Cilicia Congregational Church — the oldest Armenian church in Pasadena — where he served as choir director for approximately 40 years.

A curious and dedicated student, Armen was also an avid collector of the Protestant Armenian musical tradition.

Armen Aroyan questions local to find Leo Derderian’s family neighborhood in 2022.

Travel was one of Armen’s great passions. He took advantage of personal opportunities and work assignments that would send him around the world. Everywhere he visited, he made sure to connect with the local Armenian community. These travels eventually led him back to his ancestral roots.

After a short but transformative trip to Istanbul in 1984, which shattered long-held perceptions, he began venturing out to provincial Turkey in 1987, 1988 and 1989. After each visit, Armen organized slide presentations to share his experiences with the Armenian community in Los Angeles.

In 1991, Armen led his first group trip to Eastern Turkey with seven participants, visiting historic Armenian sites and meeting local Armenians. He curated these trips based on the origins of each participant, helping them rekindle bonds with their ancestral villages and hometowns. Among the travelers were many scholars whose experiences gave them first-hand knowledge for future research and academic work.

Armen frequently visited his grandfather’s village of Jibin en route to Aintab and made countless visits to the historic ruins of Ani. Over the course of 25 years (1991–2016), he organized approximately 100 trips throughout Turkey, traveling with nearly 1,450 participants, whom he fondly referred to as “pilgrims.” He meticulously documented nearly every journey on videotape.

Across the many places Armen visited, he prioritized meeting and interviewing the area’s few remaining Armenians, which became harder to do with each passing year. Local Armenians would take him and his ‘pilgrims’ from one Armenian home or shop to another, forming relationships that would be strengthened with each future trip.

In 2018, he donated roughly 400 videotapes from these journeys to the Institute for digitization, with the aim of making the footage accessible for research and educational use. In 2025, with the discovery of additional tapes, the digitization process was completed, and the process of integrating the videos into the USC Digital Library began.

The resulting Armen Aroyan Collection is a one-of-a-kind contribution to the study of inherited memory and diasporic return, offering rare visual documentation of historical sites where traces of an Armenian past continue to endure.

The Institute also conducted a short oral history interview with Armen, now part of the California History Through Armenian Experiences archive.

