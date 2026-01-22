Fresh from Bashing Opponents, Pashinyan to Beat Drums in Upcoming Concert

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

On January 30, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will host his first disco event as a drummer, after taking up drumming in what appears to be a new hobby following his already well-known passion for cycling.

In a social media post on January 16, Pashinyan announced the date of the event, as well as shared a link for registration.

“As I hinted, I invite you to the dance floor. We play, you dance,” Pashinyan said.

Clarifying that the event will take place in Yerevan, Pashinyan added that the ”exact location” would be disclosed later.

Four days later, on Tuesday, Pashinyan announced that they had to stop the registration of the guests, noting that the number of expected attendees was “at least seven times higher” than they had anticipated. The organizers have also changed the initially planned hall to accommodate all registered guests.