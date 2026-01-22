Trump Invites Pashinyan to Join Gaza Board of Peace

By Yousef Bardouka

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has accepted US President Donald Trump’s invitation to join the Gaza Board of Peace, which would oversee the transition from Hamas rule in the strip. Other invitees include Russia, Hungary and Belarus.

On the morning of January 20, Pashinyan’s spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, announced that Pashinyan had accepted Trump’s invitation to join the board “with pleasure and a sense of responsibility, reaffirming Armenia’s commitment to promoting peace.”

Baghdasaryan additionally shared Trump’s letter, which invited Pashinyan to join him in a “critically Historic and Magnificent effort to solidify Peace in the Middle East and, at the same time, to embark on a bold new approach to resolving Global Conflict [sic]!”

In the letter, Trump described the Board of Peace as being the “most impressive and consequential Board ever assembled, which will be established as a new International Organization and Transitional Governing Administration”.

He continued by saying that the board would bring together a “distinguished group of nations ready to shoulder the noble responsibility of building LASTING PEACE [sic]”.