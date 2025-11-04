Mikoyan’s Grandson Stas Namin Created Soviet Rock’n’roll and Much More

YEREVAN — Anastas Alekseevich Mikoyan, the grandson of the Soviet Armenian politician Anastas Ivanovich (Hovhannesi) Mikoyan (1895-1978), goes by the moniker Stas Namin. Not only is he one of the early performers of Soviet rock’n’roll, but he has in various stages of his career been a painter, photographer, cinematographer and creator in various other artistic realms. He came to Armenia in October to receive a Vahan Tekeyan Award from the Tekeyan Cultural Association for his painting “Sanahin.”
Memories of His Grandfather
Namin’s father Aleksei Anastasovich Mikoyan was a pilot all his life and was wounded during World War II. In fact, four out of five children (all sons) of Anastas Mikoyan were pilots, with one, Vladimir, shot down and killed during the Battle of Stalingrad in World War II. And of course, Anastas Mikoyan senior’s younger brother, Artem (Anushavan) Mikoyan, was the creator of the MiG fighter jets along with Mikhail Gurevich.
Namin recalled that the four surviving sons ended up having 10 children in all, five girls and five boys. He said they, as children, spent a lot of time in his grandfather’s dacha, or summer house, outside of Moscow. When they became teenagers, more grown up, he found a way to continue to bring them all together. He would invite them to lunch on Sundays. Why? Namin said, “because he understands that Saturday night we are all going out, having fun with our friends. Then Sunday, we are tired, so that just to come for lunch — not too early — is very pleasant. More than that, he said we could come with our friends, with guests. So there was a big table.”
Namin said that he was very close with his grandfather growing up but never discussed his career or political activity. “At that time,” he said, “he was just grandpa, and I knew him as a very kind person, very nice, polite to everybody, not only to his close people but also to his guests.”
Namin said that Mikoyan had become a communist because “he was fighting for justice, for rights for the people. That was the ideal of communism in the beginning but he was like that all his life, so his patriotism was very different than other patriotisms.”