Panel Sheds Light on Domestic Violence

WATERTOWN — The stories are horrific — and all too common: stalking, abuse and murder, most often of a woman by her spouse. On Monday, October 27, an impressive panel convened at the Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center, to tackle the issue, co-sponsored by the Armenian Relief Society and the Brahma Kumaris Mediation Center.
Speaking were attorney Wendy Murphy, Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian, director of operations at REACH Beyond Domestic Violence Lauren Nackel and Brahma Kumaris Center co-coordinator Rita Cleary.
The panelists tried to define the cycles of abuse, what the women experience, why they stay and how observers can help, touching upon the difficulties in tight-knit communities. The impetus for the program was the murder of a young mother in Watertown in August by her partner.
Serving as moderator was Lenna Garibian, who has been working with the Women’s Support Center in Armenia, an organization offering shelter and support services for battered women there. At the start of the program, she explained that the WSC’s 24-hotline gets calls from around Armenia, and even outside the country. One recent case, she recalled, involved a 70-year-old woman who was regularly being battered by her daughter.
“It’s unfortunately everywhere. It affects everyone, which is why we are here today,” she said. “Our hope is to foster an open dialogue.”
Nackel, whose organization provides domestic violence intervention and support in 27 municipalities in Massachusetts, defined domestic violence.