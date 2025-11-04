Book on Operation Nemesis Telling the Story to Broad German and Austrian Audiences Now Available in Armenian

YEREVAN — Operation Nemesis, the effort to assassinate the organizers of the Armenian Genocide, continues to attract attention and periodically new books are published about it. Birgit Hofler-Bettschart is the most recent author of such an effort, entitled I Killed a Man But I Am Not a Murderer. Her book was first published in German last year and in Armenian translation this May (Yerevan, Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Foundation, 2025). She was awarded a Vahan Tekeyan Award this October for her efforts.
Hofler-Bettschart was born in Tirol, a mountainous part of Austria, and lives in Vienna. After graduating the University of Innsbruck with a law degree and working at UNESCO in Paris (1988-1990), she came back to Austria to work for the Austrian foreign service. She went on field missions to gather testimony about the Yugoslav war and the crimes carried at that time, preparing lists of perpetrators.
She changed course in career when while in NY at the UN for the Austrian foreign service, she was asked to serve as chief of staff of a minister of health in Vienna. She worked at this position from 1994 to 1996 before creating several companies with her partner and husband Roland Bettschart. She said that at first, they created a journalistic agency – a pool of freelancers who worked for newspapers, while the two of them prepared a lot of books together. Then they created a pr agency which worked mainly in the medical field and a publishing house also in this field. She said that selling this agency a couple of years ago gave her the time to dedicate to writing books such as the one under discussion here.
Why Nemesis?