Birgit Kofler-Bettschart (photo Aram Arkun)
Book on Operation Nemesis Telling the Story to Broad German and Austrian Audiences Now Available in Armenian

by
Aram Arkun
36
0

YEREVAN — Operation Nemesis, the effort to assassinate the organizers of the Armenian Genocide, continues to attract attention and periodically new books are published about it. Birgit Hofler-Bettschart is the most recent author of such an effort, entitled I Killed a Man But I Am Not a Murderer. Her book was first published in German last year and in Armenian translation this May (Yerevan, Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Foundation, 2025). She was awarded a Vahan Tekeyan Award this October for her efforts.

Hofler-Bettschart was born in Tirol, a mountainous part of Austria, and lives in Vienna. After graduating the University of Innsbruck with a law degree and working at UNESCO in Paris (1988-1990), she came back to Austria to work for the Austrian foreign service. She went on field missions to gather testimony about the Yugoslav war and the crimes carried at that time, preparing lists of perpetrators.

She changed course in career when while in NY at the UN for the Austrian foreign service, she was asked to serve as chief of staff of a minister of health in Vienna. She worked at this position from 1994 to 1996 before creating several companies with her partner and husband Roland Bettschart. She said that at first, they created a journalistic agency – a pool of freelancers who worked for newspapers, while the two of them prepared a lot of books together. Then they created a pr agency which worked mainly in the medical field and a publishing house also in this field. She said that selling this agency a couple of years ago gave her the time to dedicate to writing books such as the one under discussion here.

Why Nemesis?

Several factors motivated her to write this book. When she was living in France, where there is a large Armenian community, she had the opportunity to make Armenian friends with whom she had many discussions. She said, “I was made very much aware of how few people knew in Germany and Austria about the Armenian Genocide and how many misconceptions there were concerning it. I tried to understand why that was the case.”

On the one hand, Germany and Austria were allied with the Ottoman Empire in this period and their archives are full of reports of what was taking place. However, there is a countervailing factor. She said, “I think part of it is due to the fact that we have very big Turkish communities in these countries which started to come in the 1960s to work, and even the second and third generations [of immigrants] have this incredible thing about the ‘Armenian lies.’ I found presentations of schoolkids who were born in Austria or Germany, who live there, and who present at their school. When they do the usual presentations, they do presentations on the ‘big Armenian lie,’ and things like this. This is one thing that really motivated me. I wanted Austrians and Germans to understand the Armenian Genocide.”

Another factor was that early in her career, she was confronted with the breakup of the former Yugoslavia and the ensuing Kosovo genocide, as well as the concurrent Rwandan genocide in Africa. She said, “For me the big thing was always, how can you get justice after such an event. How can you arrange it so that … perpetrators don’t get away with this kind of enormous crime against humanity?”

When she began to dedicate herself more to writing, she thought she therefore wanted to do a book about the Armenian Genocide, but, she said, “I didn’t want to add another academic book. I wanted to make it accessible to people who were not academic. When I came across this Nemesis story, I knew that this would provide a possibility to tell the story in a way that would also be interesting to people who are not at all into this topic.”

While not working as an academician, nevertheless she sought out as many sources as possible, including biased ones, in order to give the full picture. She said, “When I started to get into the story of Nemesis, my impression was that it is not one story. It is several stories. There is the one told by the ARF [Armenian Revolutionary Federation, the party that initially organized the operation], which of course has a certain bias. There are the other ones told by those who did their autobiographies, particularly the Nemesis members who lived in the US, because they had a chance to do so. The other ones that stayed in Armenia didn’t have a chance to do so.”

She went to the Mkhitarist library in Vienna and the Austrian archives, and used Austrian, German and French old newspapers of the time. She sought out descendants of Nemesis members, not only in the US but in Yerevan. She said she lucked out when she was doing research in Yerevan at various institutions and libraries, including the Genocide Museum-Institute, because she was present at the inauguration of a memorial to Nemesis two years ago in April, and there met some of the descendants’ families. She said they were very helpful, including the Gevorgyan and Yerganian families. In fact, Armen Gevorgyan later did the fundraising for the Armenian translation of her book.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Kofler-Bettschart pointed out that in many of the other books about Nemesis, the story is told through the lens of Soghomon Tehlirian and the others who ended up in the US in later years, but she wanted to show the lives and the terrible fates of those members who came to Yerevan and suffered a lot and were killed in the years of Stalinist oppression there. They could not talk at that time about their experiences, but her book incorporates their points of view.

She found some Russian sources but noted that she was not given access to the materials held by the descendants of Shahan Natali unfortunately, though they are no doubt extremely important and interesting.

Spreading the Word

Kofler-Bettschart said that the German edition of her book received some nice positive reviews in Austria and Germany, in which often writers exclaimed that it was incredible that they were not aware of the events of the Armenian Genocide. Meanwhile, members of the Armenian diaspora communities in these two countries expressed their thanks that a non-Armenian would write about this topic.

There were no real attempts to prevent the publication of the volume though there were attacks online, with threats and people calling what was written the “big lie,” she said.

There were several radio talk shows in Austria and Germany which highlighted the book and the author continues to accept invitations to talk, even to schools or small groups. There will be an exhibition on Armenians in Austria in December in an Austrian museum, and Kofler-Bettschart will be present at the inauguration and also do a workshop for young people in January there.

She said that aside from informing audiences that Austria and Germany knew what was going on during the Armenian Genocide and did not help, she highlights that some of the Nemesis attacks took place in Berlin. References to the Shoah or Holocaust, which people are much more aware of, are useful, she said. For example in book talks, many people were surprised to find out that there are public places in Turkey and Azerbaijan that would be parallel to a Hitler Place or Himmler Square in Germany today. She asks them to imagine if there was a law not allowing people to talk about the Holocaust because it did not happen anyway (whereas actually there are laws in both countries forbidding denial).

