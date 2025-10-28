Vahan Tekeyan Awards Presented, Azadian Documentary Screened at Yerevan’s Tekeyan Center

YEREVAN — The Tekeyan Awards, annually presented in the name of Vahan Tekeyan, are a way of highlighting exceptional contributions to Armenian culture by intellectuals and artists in Armenia and abroad. This year, the winners of the 31st set of these international awards were announced at Yerevan’s Tekeyan Center on October 21. The premiere of an Armenian-language documentary film titled “Between Homeland and Diaspora,” dedicated to the life of the late Edmond Y. Azadian, one of the founders of the awards ceremony who worked throughout his life to bridge Armenia and its diaspora, was a special addition to the event.

Bishop Anushavan Zhamgochyan, dean of the Yerevan State University Faculty of Theology, opened the ceremony with a prayer, and conveyed the blessings and praise of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

President of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Armenia Prof. Ruben Mirzakhanyan noted that around 200 people had received a Vahan Tekeyan Award in the past, and four more were now being added to that number. He proceeded to announce the names of the latest awardees: Hermine Avagyan in the field of literature, Birgit Kofler-Bettschart in the field of Armenian Studies, Stas Namin in the fine arts category, and Artsakh Carpet LLC in the decorative and applied arts category. This year, in addition to the usual awards, a fifth special award, the Bagrat Nazarian Award, was announced, the winner of which was Prof. Armen Ayvazyan.

Mirzakhanyan spoke a few words in Armenian about each of them before the formal introduction of each awardee by the head of the respective jury in each field, and spoke briefly in Russian as well. He said that Kofler-Bettschart and Namin arrived in Armenia especially for the ceremony.

Prof. Aelita Dolukhanyan, corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, doctor of philology, and head of the jury for the literature category, related that Avagyan, born in Ashan village of the Martuni region of Artsakh, is a journalist and writer and the author of four books. She has won both international and Armenian awards for her works, some of which have been turned into plays.

Avagyan’s newest book, Kapoyt Tanikner [Blue Roofs], is short in length, Dolukhanyan said, but important in content and should be translated into various languages so that the world learns more about Artsakh. Blue is the color of dreams or desires, Dolukhanyan explained. The main female character of the poems constantly addresses her late mother and God, somehow uniting them. Dolukhanyan read some lines from the book after which Avagyan spoke words of thanks for the award.