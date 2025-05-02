Kristina Oganezz’s Paintings Combine Armenian Traditions with Spirituality

By Dikran Kapoyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
LOS ANGELES — Kristina Oganezz is a Los Angeles-based, award-winning artist. Originally from Armenia, Oganezz is renowned for her vibrant acrylic paintings, skillfully crafted with palette knives and brushes, blending classical techniques with a contemporary edge.
She is a member of the Union of Artists in Armenia, the International Association of Art (USA), the Visual Artists Association (UK) and the Portrait Society of America.
Over the years, she has exhibited her work globally in more than 30 solo and group exhibitions, with pieces featured in private, public, and museum collections, including Modern Art Museum and the History Museum, both in Yerevan. Her outstanding achievements include winning the International Frida Kahlo Prize in Milan for her portrait of Charles Aznavour.