Kristina Oganezz’s Paintings Combine Armenian Traditions with Spirituality

Kristina has developed several interesting artistic approaches, including the creation of bird-numbers (trchnatver), which complements the Armenian art of calligraphy called bird-letters (trchnagir). The latter is included in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list. She also pioneered the innovative “preaching exhibition” concept, an artistic approach that merges spiritual and philosophical narratives into immersive visual storytelling, inviting audiences to engage with art on a deeper, more reflective level.

Kristina spoke about the origins of her art: “My artistic inspiration flows from deep love of the colors of this world — vivid reflections of the beauty and love woven into God’s creation. As I co-create with the Divine, I’m continually moved by how my art becomes a vessel for that same beauty and love, offering a moment of wonder and joy to those who experience it.”

Her current exhibition, “Birds of the Holy Spirit,” is currently at the Center for Armenian Arts in Glendale, California. She said, “Inspired by divine guidance, the exhibition features a series of paintings where Bible verses and spiritual concepts are depicted on black canvases with gold lettering. Utilizing the ancient Armenian bird-letters, inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, the artworks convey messages of faith, love, and salvation.” This is an example of her “preaching exhibition,” in which she said each piece serves as a reflection of life’s core values and biblical wisdom, and it includes her bird-numbers.

She said that she aspires to present this exhibition at international art centers and museums such as the Getty in Los Angeles.

Her works have also appeared in the following recent group exhibitions: Apophenia in the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, 2024; PSB Art Show, Los Angeles, 2023; IntoHope Gallery Western group exhibition, Hollywood, 2022; Spring Show, Burbank Art Association, Los Angeles, 2022, and Art Transforming Spaces Exhibition, ART2ART district and gallery, Los Angeles, 2022. She has been featured in the Los Angeles Art Association, Volume VI, 2025; and American Art Collector, August, 2023.