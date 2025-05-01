  TOP STORIES WEEK   18
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
18

Week

Latest articles of the week
President Trump
Armenian GenocideCommunity

Trump Statement on April 24 Does Not Say ‘Genocide’

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
69
0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s statement on April 24, unlike his predecessor, President Joseph Biden, mentioned the “Medz Yeghern” instead of the “genocide.” In addition, there was no reference to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh (Karabakh), whereby its entire population was forced to leave or face death, in 2023.

His statement read in full:

“Today we commemorate the Meds Yeghern, and honor the memories of those wonderful souls who suffered in one of the worst disasters of the 20th Century. Beginning in 1915, one and a half million Armenians were exiled and marched to their deaths in the final years of the Ottoman Empire. On this Day of Remembrance, we again join the Great Armenian Community in America, and around the World, in mourning the many lives that were lost.

“Every year on April 24th, we reflect on the strong and enduring ties between the American and Armenian peoples. We are proud of the American Committee for Armenian and Syrian Relief, a groundbreaking effort established in 1915 that provided crucial humanitarian support to Armenian Refugees, and grateful for the thousands of Americans who contributed or volunteered to help the Armenians expelled from their homes.

“On this day, we bear witness to the strength and resiliency of the Armenian people in the face of tragedy. We are fortunate that so many Armenians have brought their rich culture to our shores, and contributed so much to our Country, including decorated soldiers, celebrated entertainers, renowned architects, and successful business people.

“As we honor the memory of those lost, my Administration remains committed to safeguarding religious freedom and protecting vulnerable minorities. We look forward to continuing our strategic partnership with Armenia, and upholding regional stability as we continue to pursue enduring prosperity and security.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian Assembly of America’s Executive Director Bryan Ardouny issued a reply, especially highlighting the plight of those who have left Artsakh and those forcibly in custody there.

“The U.S. record and policy on the Armenian Genocide is clear. We remain steadfast in working together to prevent a second Genocide against the Armenian people, as Azerbaijan continues to threaten Armenia’s security, and as 23 known Armenian hostages remain unjustly held in Baku. The Assembly, therefore, strongly urges the Administration to implement President Trump’s pledge last year to protect Armenian Christians who ‘were horrifically persecuted and forcibly displaced in Artsakh,’” Ardouny emphasized.

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) in stronger words condemned Trump’s statement.

“President Trump’s retreat from U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide represents a disgraceful surrender to Turkish threats – a shameful abrogation of our nation’s responsibility to prevent Azerbaijan and Turkey’s ongoing genocidal aggression against Christian Armenians,” stated ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.

“Following Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’s indigenous Christian Armenian population, and amid its ongoing abuse of Armenian prisoners, destruction of Armenian Christian heritage, and occupation of sovereign Armenia – President Trump has a duty to not only honestly and truthfully acknowledge the 1915 Armenian Genocide, but prevent its continuation at the hands of Turkey and Azerbaijan,” concluded Hamparian.

President Trump’s non-recognition stands in opposition to U.S. acknowledgment by the White House, Congress, and all 50 states.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Events in Germany Honor Genocide Victims
Next Kristina Oganezz’s Paintings Combine Armenian Traditions with Spirituality
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.