Senator Edward J. Markey
Armenian GenocideArts & CultureCommunity

Sen. Markey Keynote Speaker at Mass. State House Commemoration

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
1
0

BOSTON — The annual Massachusetts State House will take place on Friday, April 25, at 10.30 a.m., at the House Chambers, and will feature as keynote speaker Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-MA).

Markey has been a longtime ally of Armenia and advocate for justice and human rights.

The event will be led by Representative David Muradian and Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian.

The procession will be led by the Homenetmen scouts and the prayer will be led by Very Rev. Fr. Hrant Tahanian of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church. Students of St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School and Erebuni Armenian School will sing the Armenian and American national anthems, conducted by Maro Arakelian, music teacher at St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School and accompanied by pianist Marina Margarian, a musician and composer who will perform a composition of her own, Artsakh.

The presentation of the George Keverian Memorial Scholarship Recipients will also take place during the event.

A reception at the Great Hall of Flags will follow.

Karnig Kerkonian (photo: Aram Arkun)

In addition, the commemoration at the Armenian Heritage Park will take place Sunday, April 27, at 6 p.m., featuring keynote speaker Karnig Kerkonian, an international attorney.

ANCA Chairman George Aghjayan and former Co-Chair of the Armenian Assembly of America Anthony Barsamian will also speak.

The event will be hosted by Michael Demirchian and Kristina Ayanian.

The procession will be led by the Homenetmen scouts and the prayer will be led by Tahanian. Saro Iskenderian will sing both Armenian and American National Anthems.

Armenian-Canadian indie Jazz and Folk singer-songwriter and musician Zara, currently a senior at Berklee College of Music, will perform, accompanied by Samuel Sjostedt, an Armenian-American composer and multi-instrumentalist, a fellow student at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Anahid Melkonian will recite a poem by Paruyr Sevak.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
