Prof. Christina Maranci with Dr. Ara Jeknavorian (Kenneth Martin photo)
Armenia & KarabakhArmenian GenocideCommunity

Prof. Maranci Speaks on Destruction of Artsakh’s Monuments at ARF Anniversary Program

by
Ken Martin
21
0

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Hundreds gathered on March 22 at the St. Vartanantz church hall to mark the 130th anniversary of the founding of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), at a program sponsored by the Lowell Aharonian Gomideh (committee) is part of a series of presentations on Armenian history, life and culture.

Lowell was the birthplace of the ARF in North America in 1895.

Opening the program was  began after an introduction Dr. Ara Jeknavorian, the Merrimack Valley Armenian National Committee co-chair, who spoke about the founding of the Lowell ARF Chapter and the work of the members, along with the Armenian National Committee, to present the Armenian Cause locally and nationally. Next, Lowell Gomideh chairman Stepan Dulgarian, welcomed the audience with opening remarks and recognized 50th year ARF members.

The keynote speaker was Prof. Christina Maranci, Mashtots Professor of Armenian Studies at Harvard University, who addressed the tragic destruction of Artsakh’s cultural heritage.

Ani Babaian, Gomideh member and curators at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), introduced Maranci.

Maranci began her illustrated lecture with a brief history of the loss of Armenian territories in Western Armenia and Nakhichevan (Nakhijevan), and the continuing destruction of nearly all traces of Armenian physical and cultural habitation in the region since the 2023 loss of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to the Azerbaijani military forces.

Prof. Christina Maranci (Kenneth Martin photo)

She spoke about the documentation and inventory of many sites, including churches, cemeteries, cultural and religious centers, museums, villages and major buildings in the capital Stepanakert, which has been named recently. The human, cultural and financial losses to the residents of Artsakh and the Armenian nation are huge.

She made a comparison to similar erasure of Armenian culture in Armenian lands in what is now Turkey over the past century, with photographs showing the condition of Armenian ancient buildings there. In many cases, as often being in stable condition and still functioning in Armenian regions under Turkish control, and the intentional destruction by the Turkish military, treasure hunters, and others. Later, images of demolition of sites, properties, and memorials in Artsakh, many monitored by satellite photos, show complete erasure of many sites by the government of Azerbaijan.

She also noted the work done by the Cornell University’s Caucasus Heritage Watch, which is monitoring the situation as it unfolds and continues.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
