  TOP STORIES WEEK   13
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
13

Week

Latest articles of the week
The border area in the Tavush province of Armenia
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenian Defense Ministry Downplays Reports of Azeri Gunfire

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
29
0

By Artak Khulian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenia’s Defense Ministry downplayed on Tuesday, March 25, the significance of cross-border gunfire from Azerbaijan reported by residents of some Armenian border villages.

Throughout last week, the Azerbaijani military accused Armenian forces of violating the ceasefire at various sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The accusations strongly denied by Yerevan followed official announcements that the two sides have essentially finalized a bilateral peace treaty after years of negotiation. Armenian commentators suggested that Baku may thus be preparing the ground for military action against Armenia or trying to clinch more Armenian concessions.

Although Baku apparently stopped alleging Armenian ceasefire violations over the weekend, residents of two villages in the southeastern Syunik province, Khoznavar and Khnatsakh, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that there has been intense automatic gunfire from nearby Azerbaijani army positions in recent days.

“They opened fire at 10 o’clock last night, then at 2 and also at 4 in the morning,” said Roman Grigoryan, a Khoznavar farmer. “They also shot at us when we were working in the field yesterday. We stopped work for one or two hours.”

“There has been continuous shooting for the last five nights,” said Manushak Soghomonyan, a Khnatsakh resident. “They start at 10:20 p.m. [and keep shooting] until 5:30 a.m. Red [tracer] bullets are flying over the village. The people are scared.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

“They shoot into the air, towards the mountains,” the woman added by phone.

Davit Ghulunts, the head of a local community comprising Khnatsakh, Khoznavar and several other villages, refused to comment on the claims.

Responding to these and other reports, the Armenian Defense Ministry acknowledged that “gunshots are sometimes recorded along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.” But it insisted that they “do not target the territory of the Republic of Armenia.”

“In such cases, the Armenian Defense Ministry does not issue statements about the violation of the ceasefire regime,” it added in a statement.

Speaking to journalists on March 21, Defense Minister Suren Papikyan did not explicitly deny reports that Armenian army units deployed outside another border village came under intense cross-border fire overnight. Papikyan insisted that there are no clear indications yet of an imminent Azerbaijani invasion of Armenia. Critics said the Armenian government is reluctant to admit that the unilateral concessions made by it will not end the conflict with Azerbaijan anytime soon.

Baku makes the signing of the peace treaty conditional on Yerevan meeting more Azerbaijani conditions, notably a change of Armenia’s constitution.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Iran’s Foreign Minister Stresses Armenia’s Territorial Integrity During Visit to Yerevan
Next Times Square Genocide Commemoration to Take Place on April 27
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaAzerbaijan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.