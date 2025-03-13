  TOP STORIES WEEK   11
 

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — The Sweden-Armenia parliamentary friendship group on March 10 called for urgent international action to secure the release of Armenians unlawfully imprisoned in Baku on fabricated charges. The group warns that inaction will encourage further oppression and human rights violations.

“We, the undersigned members of the Sweden-Armenia Friendship Group in the Swedish Riksdag, strongly condemn the Azerbaijani government’s systematic and severe violations of human rights. The illegal imprisonment of Armenian detainees, including political figures and civilians, along with their physical and psychological torture and political persecution, constitutes not only a humanitarian crisis but also a blatant violation of international law. The arbitrary detention of individuals on baseless charges, used as a tool for political repression, is a direct assault on fundamental human rights,” the statement reads.

The group emphasizes that the continued imprisonment of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians violates the Geneva Conventions and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“These actions, carried out with impunity, constitute state-sanctioned torture and enforced disappearances aimed at silencing political dissent and instilling fear,” the statement underscores.

The friendship group notes that independent human rights organizations and legal experts have documented the inhumane and degrading treatment of detainees in Baku.

“Subjected to brutal torture, denied legal representation, and forced into sham trials, they have become victims of grave abuses. This damages Azerbaijan’s international reputation and sets a dangerous precedent for authoritarian regimes worldwide,” the statement continues.

The group stresses that these violations are not isolated incidents but deliberate crimes that undermine the foundations of human rights and international law.

“Azerbaijan’s continued use of political prisoners as leverage and its systematic mistreatment of them is a strategy aimed at destabilizing regional peace and justice,” the document states.

Swedish lawmakers also caution that the lack of a strong international response could embolden further abuses and repression.

“This is not just a matter of diplomacy; it is a moral and legal obligation. The international community cannot remain idle while such grave injustices persist,” the Sweden-Armenia friendship group asserts, emphasizing that the international response will be crucial in ensuring justice and the protection of human rights.

