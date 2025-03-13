Armenia, India Sign Diplomatic, Healthcare Agreements

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi on March 10. The meeting was followed by extended discussions involving both delegations.

As a result, agreements were signed between Armenia’s Diplomatic School and India’s Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service as well as one in pharmaceutical regulation between Armenia’s Academician E. Gabrielyan Center for Drug and Medical Technology Expertise and India’s Central Organization for Drug Standards.

During the meeting, Mirzoyan emphasized that Armenian-Indian relations, historically based on centuries-old civilizational ties, have reached a significantly new level in recent years.

“We aim to build stronger economic, trade, technological, and cultural ties with India, ensuring that both our nations benefit from this partnership in the coming decades and centuries. Dear colleagues, I would like to inform you that during our private meeting, Minister Jaishankar and I had the opportunity to discuss key issues on our bilateral agenda, as well as regional and global matters. I am pleased to continue our discussions in an extended format,” Mirzoyan stated.

On the same day, Mirzoyan delivered a speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA). He provided an in-depth analysis of Armenia-India relations, their development dynamics, and regional and international issues. The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, experts, and media representatives accredited in India.