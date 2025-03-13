The united representatives of all Armenian churches worldwide have issued an urgent appeal to Christians around the world, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan.

The call for the immediate release of all Armenian prisoners of war and detained civilians reflects a deep commitment to Christian values and human dignity, underscoring the urgent need for peace and reconciliation. It highlights the importance of ending violence and inhumane treatment, promoting respect for the inherent dignity of all people, regardless of nationality. The path to lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan can only be realized when humanitarian concerns — such as the return of all prisoners of war and other detained civilians — are addressed.

Below is their letter, signed by 100 clergy members:

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

We, the united representatives of all Armenian Churches around the world stand together in the most urgent and heartfelt plea for the immediate and unconditional release of all Armenian prisoners of war and detained civilians currently held in Azerbaijan.

This is not just a call for the release of innocent lives; it is a cry for justice, dignity, and the restoration of humanity. These individuals, taken in the course of conflict, have been subjected to unimaginable suffering, and their continued detention is a violation of every principle of human decency and Christian compassion. In the name of our shared faith, we can no longer remain silent. The time for action is now.