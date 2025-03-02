  TOP STORIES WEEK   09
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
09

Week

Latest articles of the week
The author and Larisa Alaverdyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternationalVideos

Legal Aspects of Artsakh’s Independence: The Forgotten Soviet Judicial Framework

by
Haykaram Nahapetyan
60
0

YEREVAN — The right to self-determination, enunciated about 100 years ago by US President Woodrow Wilson in his famous 14 Points document, has traditionally been one of the most important principles for the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) conflict. In a document dated July 10, 2009 that is available on Barack Obama’s presidential website, the presidents of the United States, Russia’s Dmitriy Medvedev, and France’s Nicolas Sarkozy agreed that the self-determination of the people of NK was one of the basic principles of the resolution. The same principle of international law back in the 1960s and 1970s facilitated the independence movement in many African countries.

However, beyond the principle of self-determination, there is another regulation, somewhat overlooked in the West, that paved the way for Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence back in 1991. “This was well known in the 1990s but forgotten now,” observed Larisa Alaverdyan, the director of the Against the Violation of Law NGO and a former deputy of the Armenian Parliament, when I met her in Yerevan during my last trip to the homeland.

The law on secession from the USSR (Courtesy of Montana University System)

“The constitution of the Soviet Union included a provision that the Soviet republics could withdraw from the USSR. However, no mechanism for that withdrawal was defined by any rules. On April 3, 1990, that law was finally adopted,” related Alaverdyan, drawing attention to the legislation that laid the legal basis for NK’s withdrawal from still-existing Soviet Azerbaijan a year after its adoption.

This regulation articulated that the self-governing autonomous regions were granted the right to determine their own political status, in case the Soviet republic to which the Soviet Constitution attached them, chose to leave the Soviet Union.

The third article of the law in particular noted: “The people of autonomous republics and autonomous formations retain the right to decide independently the question of remaining within the USSR or the seceding Union republic, and also to raise the question of their state-legal status.”

The third article of the 1990 law

The following year, in March of 1991, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev initiated a referendum on whether the republics wanted to remain part of the Soviet Union. Those republics already preparing themselves for independence (Armenia, the three Baltic Republics, Georgia, and Moldova) were allowed to not participate in this referendum but take actions towards formalizing their independence according to the April 3, 1990 law. As a result, Armenia declared that a national referendum for independence would occur on September 21, 1991 — both the referendum and the dates fully complied with the aforementioned Soviet law from the previous year.

The December 10, 1991 Artsakh referendum voting slip

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Azerbaijan, however, was among the republics that in March of 1991 chose to conduct the referendum initiated by Gorbachev. As a result, about 90% of the participants supported the Soviet model, although no referendum was conducted in Nagorno-Karabakh, where the local administration refused to hold it.

The gears shifted soon. On August 19, 1991, a group of eight high-level Soviet officials and authorities decided to form what they called a State Committee on State Emergency, which assumed power in the country. The Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was put under home arrest in his Crimean mansion. A coup took place which failed in a matter of three days. As Soviet Azerbaijan was one of the few republics that supported the coup, the return of Gorbachev to power nearly 72 hours later put it in a sensitive position. This is when Soviet Azerbaijan rapidly changed its mind and chose to leave the Soviet Union.

“After the coup failed, the parliament of Azerbaijan, despite the popular vote that had been cast about six months earlier in the republic, declared independence. On August 30, it adopted the Independence Declaration. The new Azerbaijan proclaimed itself the legal successor of the 1918-1920 Azerbaijani Democratic Republic (ADR). Three days later, once again following the April 3, 1990 law provision, the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast (district) declared independence from Azerbaijan, as the latter was leaving the Union. A Declaration of Independence adopted by the local Parliament of Nagorno-Karabakh was adopted. “The existing Soviet law was completely respected and complied with,” added Alaverdyan.

On December 10, 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh also held a popular referendum on independence, in which 98.9% of the population voted for freedom and the formation of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. As the official flag of the Soviet Union was lowered in the Red Square on December 25, the Artsakh authorities managed to complete the independence process right before the disintegration. In contrast, Azerbaijan held its referendum on December 29, although by this time, the USSR as a political entity ceased to exist.

Soviet Armenia conducted its own referendum on September 21, 1991, and, by the end of the year was recognized as a sovereign nation by more than a dozen nations, including the United States.

As Alaverdyan noted at the end of our conversation, Armenia was perhaps the only nation whose independence meticulously followed all the requirements of the existing Soviet rules. The same was true of Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory that was attached to Soviet Azerbaijan against the will of its population. However, it held a popular referendum based on the existing legal regulations to escape that tie.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The video of that conversation follows.

SHARE
Previous Ruben Vardanyan Again on Hunger Strike In Azeri Jail
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakhAzerbaijan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.