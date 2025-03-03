Attorneys Work Remotely to Help Armenian Prisoners on Trial in Baku

WATERTOWN — The fate of the Armenian leadership of Karabakh (Artsakh), who were arrested in September 2023, after Azerbaijani forces staged a brutal attack on the enclave, taking it over entirely, remains bleak as their trials in Baku are underway.
Recently, two attorneys who are working on the cases of the eight, spoke about the dire outlook. Human rights attorneys Siranush Sahakyan, who is based in Armenia, and French-Armenian Philippe Raffi Kalfayan, have advised the defense of the 23 Armenian prisoners in Baku and spoke recently about the uphill road they are facing.
The group includes Arayik Harutyunyan, who served as de facto president of the NKR from May 2020 until September 1, two previous NKR presidents — Bako Sahakyan (2007-2020) and Arkady Ghukasyan (1997—2007) — and the last chair of parliament, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, former de facto foreign minister, former NKR Defense Minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan, a former commander in the Artsakh Defense Army was arrested on September 27 and now faces charges of terrorism, creating illegal armed groups, and illegally crossing the border.
Also in that group is Ruben Vardanyan, a Russian-Armenian billionaire philanthropist, who after living in Armenia for a few years, moved to Artsakh in 2022, becoming the minister of state there for a brief spell. His case has been separated from the others for unknown reasons, and he is also facing more charges.
He and the seven other men serving in leadership positions there were detained by Azerbaijani forces as they were trying to leave with all the other Armenians of the enclave.