  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
07

Week

Latest articles of the week
Musicians, from left, Armenuhi Hovakimian, Angelina Nazarian and Marina Margarian (photo Aram Arkun)
Arts & CultureCommunity

Tekeyan Boston Celebrates Early St. Valentine’s and St. Sarkis’s Days

by
Aram Arkun
10
0

WATERTOWN — The Tekeyan Cultural Association Boston Chapter (TCA) celebrated both St. Valentine’s and St. Sarkis’s holidays a few days early, on February 1, with a full house at the Baikar Center, which was transformed into a romantic venue, thanks to charming decorations accompanied by great music and Italian food.

Musicians, from left, Armenuhi Hovakimian, Angelina Nazarian and Marina Margarian (photo Aram Arkun)

Maral Der Torossian, recording secretary of the chapter, welcomed guests in English to a celebration of love, culture and community which also supports the cultural mission of TCA. One by one, at various points in the musical program, she introduced the three musicians performing that evening. Contralto Angelina Nazarian, only 19 years old, was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but lived in six different countries. A student now at Berklee School of Music, she appeared on NBC’s show “The Voice” in 2023 on season 24. She is a composer as well as a singer who released her first EP at the age of 15. Last year, Der Torossian said, Nazarian had joined the TCA Boston committee, bringing fresh positive energy to the group.

Musicians, from left, Armenuhi Hovakimian, Angelina Nazarian and Marina Margarian (photo Aram Arkun)

Angelina sang three songs in the formal program, including Sareri Hoverin Mernem in Armenian, but acceded to two consecutive and insistent calls for encores to continue to entertain the audience with songs by Charles Aznavour and Edith Piaf.

Musicians, from left, Armenuhi Hovakimian, Angelina Nazarian and Marina Margarian (photo Aram Arkun)

Violinist Armenuhi Hovakimian, born in Armenia, played the violin since the age of 7, Der Torossian said, and has performed throughout the US, Russia, Canada, Armenia, Germany, France and England. In the US, she has worked with musicians from major orchestras such as the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. She performs both classical and jazz music and was the cofounder of the Arlina Ensemble and the violinist of the Transatlantic Quintet, which has won numerous awards. She is the senior sales consultant at the Carriage House Violins in Newton, Mass.

Marina Margarian (photo Aram Arkun)

Last, but certainly not least, Der Torossian introduced pianist Marina Margarian as an active member of the local community for the past 30 years. Born and raised in Yerevan with a doctorate in piano, music theory and music education, she has taught in the AGBU School, the Armenian Sisters’ Academy, St. Stephen’s Saturday School, St. James Saturday School, Belmont Nursery School and the Kendall School in Belmont. She has founded and directs the Do Re Mi School of Music in Waltham, where she teaches children and adults piano, solfege and music theory. She is the organist and director of the Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church Choir and the founder and director of Meghedi Children’s Vocal Ensemble of Boston. She has created more than 30 compositions.

Rita Balyozian (photo Aram Arkun)

Chapter co-chair Rita Balyozian spoke in Armenian about the role of love in life, which gives us strength, inspires us and gives meaning to our lives. She pointed out that love must not only be expressed through words but through acts, and asked that we take advantage of the opportunity this evening to thank those individuals who are in our lives bringing happiness and warmth. She explained that for Armenians, St. Sarkis was not only a military leader but a defender of love. Armenian youth prayer every year for him to illuminate the path to finding true love. Traditionally, the youth eat salty cookies the prior night in the hope of seeing their future spouse in their dreams.

From left, Angelina Nazarian, Marina Margarian and Armenuhi Hovakimian cut the Valentine’s Soiree cake (photo Aram Arkun)

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Balyozian also spoke briefly of the many activities the Boston TCA chapter has organized over the past year, including lectures, cooking demonstrations, luncheons, dance lessons, and events full of poetry and music. She noted that on March 2 it is hosting a Poon Paregentan luncheon with masks, games, and great food and wine, while on April 11, Dr. Elyse Semerdjian of Clark University will lecture on her book Remnants, about the Armenian Genocide and its memories left to surviving women and children.

Poet Sargis Gavlakian makes a toast (photo Aram Arkun)

Der Torossian presented poet and TCA Boston Chapter Vice Chair Sargis Gavlakian as a surprise portion of the program. His presence on the program was fitting considering his forename. He related that when he was to be born, his parents had decided to name him Haroutioun but his mother saw the same dream three times with St. Sarkis on horseback, and so they changed their minds and named him Sargis. Just as St. Sarkis serves for Armenians as a symbol for love, Gavlakian said he cannot live without love. In this materialistic world, he said that we need the spiritual more than ever. Our souls need culture, he stressed, as well as those who defend and perpetuate it, like the members of TCA.

The TCA Boston organizing committee plus musicians

Gavlakian said that he has been a TCA member for 35 years and his first published book of poetry had been presented in the very same Baikar Building hall he was speaking at this night. He recited the preface to his second book of poetry, which was dedicated to his wife Vardouhi, as well as several of his poems, including one accompanied by music.

From left, Susy Naroian, Grigor Hovakimian, and Jeanine Shememian conduct the raffle (photo Aram Arkun)

Jeanine Shememian, corresponding secretary of the TCA chapter, presided over a game in the spirit of fun, love and romance. She asked the audience a series of questions, such as which couple was married the longest, and the winners received prizes.

Susy Naroian (photo Aram Arkun)

TCA Boston Chapter Assistant Treasurer Suzy Naroian announced raffle items, which were donated by Harry Gigian and Company Jewelers, the Naroian family, Dr. Raffi and Jeanine Shememian, Sossy and Ara Yogurtian, Sargis Gavlakian, Total Wines and Costco.

From left, Grigor Hovakimian, Jeanine Shememian and Ariana Hovakimian conduct the raffle (photo Aram Arkun)

Shememian ran an auction of red roses before raffle winners were chosen at the end of the evening with the help of Grigor and Ariana, the children of Armenuhi Hovakimian, and announced by Shememian, with the help of Naroian.

Dr. Aida Yavshayan (photo Aram Arkun)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Chapter Co-chair Dr. Aida Yavshayan closed the formal program by thanking the musicians, the organizing TCA members, the donors and the guests and wishing them all love and good fortune in their lives.

Love was truly in the air at the Tekeyan Valentine’s Soiree (Maral and Vatche Der Torossian) (photo Aram Arkun)

Among the generous donors who enriched the evening with delicious desserts were Spinelli’s Catering Team of Lynnfield (spinellis.com) and Vardouhi Karajian (with her famous trubochki).

SHARE
Previous Pashinyan Warns of Azeri Aggression Against Armenia
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.