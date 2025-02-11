  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
07

Week

Latest articles of the week
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Pashinyan Warns of Azeri Aggression Against Armenia

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
0
0

By Shoghik Galstian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Azerbaijan may be preparing the ground to attack Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed on Monday, February 10.

“Azerbaijan’s official propaganda is increasingly focusing on the notion that Armenia is arming itself and preparing to attack Azerbaijan and that Azerbaijan therefore has the right to defend itself and take preventive measures,” he said in an article published by the official Armenpress news agency.

Pashinyan pointed to Baku’s “aggressive rhetoric,” major military buildup and continuing description of most of Armenia’s internationally recognized territory as “Western Azerbaijan.” He said the Azerbaijani leadership may thus be “trying to form the basis” for another military aggression against Armenia.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev implicitly threatened such military action a month ago, branding Armenia as a “fascist” state and complaining about Yerevan’s reluctance to open an extraterritorial land corridor to Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave. Pashinyan responded at the time by signaling readiness for more concessions to Baku, including dissolution of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry dismissed his overtures.

Pashinyan stressed on Monday that Armenia unconditionally recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and has no “plan, intention or goal for any military action against Azerbaijan.” He said Yerevan will not even use force to try to liberate more than 200 square kilometers of Armenian territory mostly occupied by Azerbaijani forces in 2021 and 2022.
Pashinyan also renewed his calls for the quick signing of an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty. Aliyev has repeatedly set multiple preconditions for such an agreement which includes a change of Armenia’s constitution.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Armenian opposition leaders maintain that Pashinyan’s appeasement policy is only encouraging Aliyev to demand more Armenian concessions and increasing the likelihood of another military conflict.

“What Pashinyan says is, ‘Look, we’ve given you what you demanded. What else do you want? We are ready to concede everything,’” one of them, Artur Khachatryan, said, commenting on the Armenian premier’s latest statement. “Contrary to these authorities’ assurances that we are negotiating in good faith, going towards peace, Azerbaijan is threatening Armenia with war.”

Hayk Konjoryan, the parliamentary leader of the ruling Civil Contract, refused to say whether Pashinyan’s statement actually means that the peace process is deadlocked.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Hyatt CEO Named 2025 Cornell Hospitality Icon
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaAzerbaijan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.