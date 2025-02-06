Lessons of Kindness at St. Vartan Cathedral Children’s Day

NEW YORK — The morning of January 25 started off with a chill as the freezing winds cascaded between the skyscrapers of New York. Yet even the harsh winter winds couldn’t dampen the youthful warmth and energy that was present in Eastern Diocese’s mother cathedral, as the second annual “Children’s Day at St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral” was held in earnest.

Beginning with a short service led by Diocesan Primate Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, the inside of the cathedral was packed with the more than 210 children from Diocesan parishes and Armenian schools across the tri-state area, and from neighboring areas as far away as Philadelphia. Attendance this year represented a significant increase over the already large number of participants at the previous iteration.

The young faithful, ranging from the 3rd-to-8th-graders, arrived ready to make new friendships, and lend their eager hands to a special community service project.

“These Armenian youth gathered to be the hands of Christ in action. Together, they spread God’s love through acts of kindness to those in need,” said Parsamyan. “This is what community is all about: coming together to make a difference, and sharing faith, hope, and love with the world.”

Assisting Parsamyan during the service and throughout the day were Cathedral Vicar Fr. Davit Karamyan, Fr. Mesrob Hovsepyan (of St. Gregory the Enlightener Church, White Plains, NY), and Fr. Armash Bagdasarian (of St. Sahag and St. Mesrob Church, Wynnewood, PA).

Following the service, a luncheon was held in the Diocesan Center’s Haik and Alice Kavookjian Auditorium, where multiple tables were lined with ingredients for making sandwiches, snacks, and drinks — all intended to be packed into bags for the city’s vulnerable residents.