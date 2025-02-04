Armenian Priest Killed in Lebanon

BEIRUT (L’Orient-Le Jour) — Armenians across the Middle East and the rest of the diaspora were shocked by reports that on February 1, the Very Rev. Anania Koujanian, Deputy Archbishop of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Lebanon, was murdered in an apparent robbery, according to preliminary reports.

Koujanian, 40, was found dead, reportedly murdered, in his home on the morning of Saturday, February 1, in the Bsalim area of Metn. He was responsible for the affairs of the Armenian Orthodox (Apostolic) community in Zahle and Anjar, in the Bekaa region.

According to security sources cited by L’Orient-Le Jour, the crime likely occurred the night before, and his sister raised the alarm. His body was discovered by a housekeeping staff member, and Internal Security Forces (ISF) detected signs of violence.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and time of death.

Sources indicate there was no sign of forced entry. The suspected motive is robbery, as his car is missing, but it remains unclear whether other belongings were stolen or if the cleric knew his attackers.

Neighbors reportedly noticed comings and goings at his home on Friday, and construction work was ongoing at his residence.