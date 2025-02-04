  TOP STORIES WEEK   06
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
06

Week

Latest articles of the week
Very Rev. Anania Koujanian
International

Armenian Priest Killed in Lebanon

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
461
0

BEIRUT (L’Orient-Le Jour) — Armenians across the Middle East and the rest of the diaspora were shocked by reports that on February 1, the Very Rev. Anania Koujanian, Deputy Archbishop of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Lebanon, was murdered in an apparent robbery, according to preliminary reports.

Koujanian, 40, was found dead, reportedly murdered, in his home on the morning of Saturday, February 1, in the Bsalim area of Metn. He was responsible for the affairs of the Armenian Orthodox (Apostolic) community in Zahle and Anjar, in the Bekaa region.

According to security sources cited by L’Orient-Le Jour, the crime likely occurred the night before, and his sister raised the alarm. His body was discovered by a housekeeping staff member, and Internal Security Forces (ISF) detected signs of violence.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and time of death.

Sources indicate there was no sign of forced entry. The suspected motive is robbery, as his car is missing, but it remains unclear whether other belongings were stolen or if the cleric knew his attackers.

Neighbors reportedly noticed comings and goings at his home on Friday, and construction work was ongoing at his residence.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Hagop Terzian, a Beirut MP from the Armenian Tashnag Party (Armenian Revolutionary Federation), confirmed the murder. He stated that Kojanian had not communicated with anyone since Friday, prompting the party to issue a missing persons alert on Saturday morning. “Sadly, we received confirmation of his death around 11 a.m.,” Terzian said, adding that very few details are known.

No suspects have been identified, though it is possible he opened the door to his assailants himself. “He was a kind and gentle man; I knew him personally,” Terzian said, struggling to process the news. “The level of insecurity has become intolerable,” he added.

Criminal incidents are on the rise in various regions of Lebanon. On January 27, the lifeless body of a gas station owner in Mazraat Yachouh, Metn, was found tied up and dumped inside a restroom. Four of his Syrian employees were suspected of the murder, which appears to have been motivated by robbery. On Jan. 14, a car dealer was murdered in Dbayeh, also in Metn. His killer was later arrested in Beirut’s southern suburbs by the Internal Security Forces (ISF). Another robbery-related crime was also committed in the Ashrafieh district.

Outraged reactions have followed one another since the crime was announced on Saturday morning. President Joseph Aoun and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati contacted Armenian Patriarch Catholicos Aram I to offer their condolences and denounce the crime. According to a statement published by the official National News Agency (NNA), Mikati “has instructed the security forces to speed up the investigation and identify and arrest the culprits.”

Very Rev. Anania Koujanian

On his account on the platform formerly known as Twitter, Hagop Pakradounian, secretary general of the Tachnag party, denounced “the murder of Archimandrite Anania Kojanian,” deploring that “this loving and dynamic cleric was tortured and put to death in the worst possible way.” “We insist on the need not to slide into discord because of an individual act, and to keep confidence in our security forces who will know how to prosecute and then penalize the culprits,” he continued.

Caretaker Industry Minister Georges Bouchikjian felt that “attacking religious leaders is the height of crime and insecurity because such acts are likely to sow discord among the population.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The Armenian leaders’ references to “discord” follow rumors of the possible involvement of Syrian refugees in the crime, which have not yet been confirmed by any official source. Nevertheless, Maroun Khawli, coordinator of the National Campaign for the Repatriation of Displaced Syrians, issued a statement in which he “holds the Lebanese authorities responsible for any crime resulting from lax security.”

For its part, the Free Patriotic Movement issued a statement strongly denouncing the assassination of Archimandrite Kojanian. It called on “the security forces to shed light on this case and put a stop to this wave of robbery-related murders throughout the country.” (The NNA news agency contributed to this report.)

SHARE
Previous Jerusalemite Armenian Duo Tour US to Raise Awareness and Funds for Defense of Armenian Property
Discover more cities:
Lebanon
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.