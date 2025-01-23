  TOP STORIES WEEK   04
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
04

Week

Latest articles of the week
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in April 14, 2023
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenian FM Has ‘Sincere and Constructive’ Meeting with Lavrov

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
18
0

MOSCOW (Public Radio of Armenia) — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan called the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on January 21 “sincere and constructive.”

He thanked Lavrov for organizing the talks and for his hospitality. “Today’s meeting was held in a sincere and constructive atmosphere. The range of issues discussed was quite comprehensive and diverse. We reviewed issues of bilateral cooperation and, naturally, touched upon the topic of peace in the South Caucasus,” Mirzoyan said at a press conference following the talks.

He said that the importance of maintaining political dialogue at all levels and continuing cooperation in various fields was emphasized during the talks. In addition, the parties discussed the situation in the media space and ways to create a more favorable information atmosphere.

“I hope that today’s discussion will serve to strengthen mutual understanding and continue further mutually beneficial cooperation,” the Armenian Foreign Minister concluded.

Lavrov revealed plans to visit Armenia.

“We will also resume and maintain regular dialogue between Deputy Foreign Ministers and have agreed to prepare another two-year plan for consultations between the foreign ministries in the near future,” Lavrov noted.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

In turn, Mirzoyan indicated that he would be looking forward to meeting with his Russian counterpart. “I will be flattered and will be happy to see you in Yerevan,” he said.

Armenia is ready to unblock all communications in the South Caucasus, Mirzoyan added during the meeting.

“I am glad to confirm Armenia’s vision of unblocking all economic and transport communications, the implementation of which is expected within the framework of the “Crossroads of the World” project,” he noted.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Human Rights Activists in Germany Call for International Observers in Baku Trial of Armenian POWs
Next 18th Anniversary of Hrant Dink Assassination Commemorated
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaRussia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.