Armenian FM Has ‘Sincere and Constructive’ Meeting with Lavrov

MOSCOW (Public Radio of Armenia) — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan called the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on January 21 “sincere and constructive.”

He thanked Lavrov for organizing the talks and for his hospitality. “Today’s meeting was held in a sincere and constructive atmosphere. The range of issues discussed was quite comprehensive and diverse. We reviewed issues of bilateral cooperation and, naturally, touched upon the topic of peace in the South Caucasus,” Mirzoyan said at a press conference following the talks.

He said that the importance of maintaining political dialogue at all levels and continuing cooperation in various fields was emphasized during the talks. In addition, the parties discussed the situation in the media space and ways to create a more favorable information atmosphere.

“I hope that today’s discussion will serve to strengthen mutual understanding and continue further mutually beneficial cooperation,” the Armenian Foreign Minister concluded.

Lavrov revealed plans to visit Armenia.

“We will also resume and maintain regular dialogue between Deputy Foreign Ministers and have agreed to prepare another two-year plan for consultations between the foreign ministries in the near future,” Lavrov noted.