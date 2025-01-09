Aliyev’s Cousin Arrested in Greece on Drug Charges

By Aytan Farhadova

On December 30, Greek police arrested Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s first cousin, DJ Izzatkhanim Javadova, during an drug raid at a party held in a luxury villa near Athens.

According to Meydan TV, police announced that 45 packages of cocaine, ecstasy, crystal meth, other drugs, and a safe containing around €45,000 ($46,000) were found in the “bedroom” of the party’s “organiser,” Javadova.

According to local Greek media, a total of 10 people were arrested at the party, including two police officers and a judicial police officer who had been tasked with “guarding” the party.

Javadova, 44, was expected to apologise on January 3 to an investigator and prosecutor, along with four other co-defendants. On January 2, five of those accused of drug possession were released without conditions after providing apologies.

The daughter of the late Azerbaijani MP Jalal Aliyev — the brother of the former President of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, and the uncle of the present President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev — Javadova was raised in Russia. In 2015, she began playing music under the stage name Mikaela, her daughter’s name, at parties in Ibiza, Greece, and Thailand.