Azerbaijan Announces Trial Date of Illegally Arrested Karabakh Armenian Leaders

YEREVAN (News.am) — Azerbaijan on January 6, the date Armenians celebrate the Feast of Holy Nativity, announced the date of the trial in the “criminal case” against the Armenian military and political leadership of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), who were captured during their forcible displacement from the homeland.

According to the Azerbaijani news outlet APA, the preparatory hearing for the “criminal case” has been scheduled for January 17.

The indictment for the “criminal case” was approved by the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan on December 16 and sent to the relevant authorities for consideration at the Baku Military Court. The case has been assigned to Judge Zeynal Aghayev, the chairman of the court.

Eight former and current members of the military and political leadership of Artsakh are among the Armenians in Azerbaijani captivity. They are former Artsakh presidents Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, former Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan as well as parliament speaker Davit Ishkhanyan, former Artsakh Defense Army commander Levon Mnatsakanyan and deputy commander Davit Manukyan, and former Artsakh Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
