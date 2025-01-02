  TOP STORIES WEEK   01
 

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
US Reacts to Aliyev’s Claims About Washington Arming Armenia

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WASHINGTON (Azatutyun) — US military assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot be used for “offensive purposes,” the State Department said on Tuesday, December 24, responding to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s allegations about US arms supplies to Yerevan.

Aliyev claimed last week that the Armenian military is receiving “lethal weapons” from not only France and India but also the United States.

“The US does not acknowledge it,” he told the state-run Russia Today broadcaster. “However, we have tracked military transport planes landing at Armenian airports, delivering weapons there.”

Aliyev did not offer any proof of the claim or specify the types of US military equipment he said was provided to Armenia.

Commenting on Aliyev’s allegations, a State Department spokesperson said: “US security assistance to both Armenia and Azerbaijan is focused on strengthening interoperability with US and NATO forces, increasing military professionalization, and securing their borders with Iran.”

“The United States calibrates all its security assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure that it is not usable for offensive purposes and does not undermine or hamper ongoing efforts to negotiate a durable and dignified peace,” the official added in a statement to RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.

Despite its growing military cooperation with Armenia, Washington has not reported any arms supplies to the South Caucasus nation to date. Nor has it signaled plans for such deliveries.

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a visit to Washington earlier this month. Austin said they discussed “our growing strategic partnership through training and exercises, military education, and capacity-building.”

In his interview with Russia Today, Aliyev also repeated multiple conditions for signing a peace deal with Armenia. Those include an end to Yerevan’s arms acquisitions.

“We have repeatedly told Armenia and its sponsors in the US State Department that the armament must stop,” he said.

The Azerbaijani government plans to spend about $5 billion on defense and national security next year, a fact emphasized by Aliyev. Armenia’s 2025 defense budget is projected at $1.7 billion.

Armenian officials said earlier this year that Baku may be planning to launch another military aggression against Armenia after hosting the COP29 climate summit in November. Some observers in Yerevan say that increased contacts between Azerbaijani and Turkish military officials reported in recent weeks may be a sign of preparations for such military action.

