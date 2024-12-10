LA Mayor Bass Appoints Council President Emeritus Paul Krekorian to lead the Office of Major Events

LOS ANGELES (mayor.lacity.gov) – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on December 5 announced the appointment of Council President Emeritus Paul Krekorian as executive director of the Office of Major Events. In this role, Council President Emeritus Krekorian will coordinate city departments and engage external stakeholders – working to ensure the 2028 Games and other major events create positive economic impacts for the city and advance other crucial priorities to make sure all Angelenos benefit from these coming opportunities. L.A. is preparing for the 2026 FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) World Cup and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This appointment represents a new phase of preparations ahead of major events and came into effect on Monday, December 9, after Krekorian completed his 15 years of service on the Los Angeles City Council (for more on his career, see “Krekorian Brings Political Savvy and Experience to LA City Council” by Aram Arkun in the Mirror-Spectator, January 22, 2024).

“President Emeritus Krekorian’s expertise and leadership are both vital as we evolve our readiness for the major events Los Angeles will host in the coming years,” said Mayor Bass. “When we met with officials from Paris, they stressed the importance of pulling the entire city together to make sure all City departments were aligned and operating under the same vision. President Krekorian is uniquely positioned to do just that – drawing on his decades of experience handling local and statewide budgets and firsthand institutional knowledge of city government as well as the Olympic bid process. Today marks a new phase of urgent preparations for Los Angeles. Thank you President Krekorian for partnering with me to create a Games for all.”

“As I conclude my service on the City Council, I know how much more work needs to be done ahead of the 2028 Games. I’m honored that Mayor Bass is entrusting me to lead preparations for major events coming to Los Angeles and to deliver a successful 2028 Games to Angelenos and visitors from around the world,” said Council President Emeritus Paul Krekorian. “I look forward to hitting the ground running and partnering with Mayor Bass, the City Council, our city departments, and LA28 to deliver the 2028 Games in a way that benefits everyone.”

“Council President Emeritus Paul Krekorian has proven time and again that he thrives under pressure and leads with vision, especially during challenging moments,” said City Council President Marqueece Harris Dawson. “His ability to plan, coordinate across departments and sectors, and manage complex budgets is second to none. These skills make him the perfect choice to oversee major world events for Los Angeles. I’m confident his leadership will shine in this new role, showcasing the best of our city on a global stage. Congratulations!”

“Paul Krekorian is a longtime advocate of the Olympic and Paralympic Movement and has been a champion of the Games’ return to Los Angeles for over a decade while serving as a member and president of the City Council,” said Reynold Hoover, LA28 Chief Executive Officer. “His dedication and leadership will undoubtedly continue to drive excellence in his new role as executive director, Office of Major Events in this next chapter of our journey to deliver an incredible Games in 2028.”