Betty Arouyan prepares the halawet el Jibn as Betty Dimitian, left, and Rita Balyozian, right, watch (photo Sossy Yogurtian)
Arts & CultureCommunity

Tekeyan Boston Cooks Anoushabour and Halawet el Jibn with Holiday Cheer

by
Aram Arkun
183
0

WATERTOWN — The Tekeyan Cultural Association Boston Chapter presented the third in this year’s cooking demonstration series with holiday desserts anoushabour and halawet el-Jibn on Thursday, December 5 at the Baikar Building. The series is coordinated by chapter co-chair Rita Balyozian.

Dr. Aida Yavshayan, at left, shows an ingredient for anoushabour, with Betty Arouyan to her right (photo Aram Arkun)

Chapter Co-chair Dr. Aida Yavshayan welcomed guests and provided some information on the Armenian traditions connected with anoushabour, which is a type of pudding made with wheat, fruits and nuts, usually for Armenian Christmas or New Year. One legend has it that right before Noah’s Ark reached land in Armenia, Noah boiled everything left when running out of food, so that this dessert is also called Noah’s pudding in the Middle East. Yavshayan demonstrated how to prepare her own version of anoushabour which guests were later able to taste.

The two desserts ready to eat (photo Suzy Naroian)

Guest chef Betty Arouyan demonstrated with good humor how to prepare the second dessert, halawet el-Jibn, which is a sweet prepared with farina, mozzarella cheese, syrup and other ingredients.

The audience after witnessing the demonstration then got to ask questions of the chefs and taste their products along with some other items and drinks.

Halawet el Jibn (photo Aram Arkun)

The Tekeyan Cultural Association Boston Chapter plans a fourth cooking demonstration of savory items soon after its Valentine’s Soiree musical evening, Saturday, February 1 at 8 p.m. at the Baikar Building. Follow its Facebook page for more information.

