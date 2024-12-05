Mary Kouyoumdjian: A Composer Comes of Age

NEW YORK — When asked to describe the type of music she writes Kouyoumdjian defers to answer, offering that she is simply “a composer and documentarian.” Most would understand her music as a variant of classical or contemporary music, though not necessarily in the sense of Ravel or Debussy, although she grew up playing classical piano. Kouyoumdjian describes her compositions as “multimedia works that integrate live musical performance, electronic soundscapes and documentary components such as interviews and field recordings” and that she enthusiastically shares her admiration for the “structured chaos of the Beatles.”

Interestingly enough, the idea of a composition or phrase just popping into her head seems like a romantic conceit of some sort on the part of the listener. Instead, Kouyoumdjian undergoes a rigorous process before each project: “I start with an idea or theme, often related to a political or current event. Then I do copious amounts of research. I use a program called LOGIC to help me with the musical process and then only once I have everything time-lined do I sit down to write the music itself.”

As to getting the final piece performed, this involves the sometimes-tedious process of applying for grants and workshopping: “After you have one grant, the others come a lot easier.”

Kouyoumdjian cites everyone from Kronos Quartet to the Beatles, to Radiohead and Steven Kazuo Takasugi as influences, though she also grew up playing classical piano, and is particularly fond of Béla Bartók.

To my mind, apart from these influences Kouyoumdjian’s music possesses a very deep, plangent quality to it and a definite modernist vibe. Her short, perfectly titled piece, I Haven’t the Words, displayed lovely tempo and perfectly spaced intervals as played by pianist Sahan Arzruni earlier this year, in front of a packed audience at the New York Arts Club.

But Kouyoumdjian’s work is also noteworthy for its range. In 2022-23, the Sheen Center in downtown New York City and Beth Morrison Projects staged “Adoration,” an opera based on the Atom Egoyan film of the same title, with music by Kouyoumdjian and lyrics by Royce Vavrek.