Armenia’s Ambassador Meets with Mayor of Paris

PARIS (Public Radio of Armenia) — The outgoing Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian met with the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo on November 19.

During the meeting, Tolmajian expressed her gratitude to Hidalgo for her exceptional attention to issues related to Armenia, solidarity, and continued support for the Armenian people.

Tolmajian emphasized the numerous resolutions of the Paris City Council in support of Armenia initiated by Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor’s visits to Armenia during a difficult period for the Armenian people, the opening of the Esplanade of Armenia in Paris, and a number of other initiatives.