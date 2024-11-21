  TOP STORIES WEEK   47
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
47

Week

Latest articles of the week
: Ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian, left, with Mayor Anne Hidalgo
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenia’s Ambassador Meets with Mayor of Paris

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
10
0

PARIS (Public Radio of Armenia) — The outgoing Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian met with the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo on November 19.

During the meeting, Tolmajian expressed her gratitude to Hidalgo for her exceptional attention to issues related to Armenia, solidarity, and continued support for the Armenian people.

Tolmajian emphasized the numerous resolutions of the Paris City Council in support of Armenia initiated by Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor’s visits to Armenia during a difficult period for the Armenian people, the opening of the Esplanade of Armenia in Paris, and a number of other initiatives.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Armenian Church of Hye Pointe Officially Renamed Holy Archangels
Next Pallone Says He Was Targeted by Azerbaijani Government Forces at Baku Climate Conference
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaFrance
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.