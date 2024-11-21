Armenian Church of Hye Pointe Officially Renamed Holy Archangels

HAVERHILL, Mass. — In a weekend of sacred ceremonies and splendid pageantry, the Eastern Diocese welcomed a new Armenian Church into the world.

Diocesan Primate Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan led the consecration of the former Armenian Church of Hye Pointe in Haverhill, giving it a new name to match the majestic beauty of the sanctuary: the Armenian Church of the Holy Archangels St. Michael and St. Gabriel.

The occasion was the long-awaited fulfillment of years of planning and effort on the part of the parish faithful. Bishop Mesrop recalled the church’s unique history in his sermon during the consecration service on Saturday, October 26.

“This church began as a vision that started with the faithful members of two historic parishes: Holy Cross Church of Lawrence, and St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Haverhill,” he said. “They came together in 2002 and created the first merged Armenian Church in North America. And this story of two communities joining together in the service of God was in my prayers as I asked God for inspiration in choosing a name for their new church.”

“The answer I received,” he said, “was to consecrate the church in the name of the Holy Archangels, Sts. Michael and Gabriel — two heavenly messengers, each bearing a special message of God’s power and compassion.”

The consecration service was part of a weekend of sacred and celebratory events planned by the community for October 25 through 27. It included a Friday night “opening of doors” service, a consecration and banquet on Saturday, and the church’s inaugural Divine Liturgy on Sunday.