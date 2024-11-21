  TOP STORIES WEEK   47
 

A procession of clergy walking out of Holy Archangels Church
Community

Armenian Church of Hye Pointe Officially Renamed Holy Archangels

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
9
0

HAVERHILL, Mass.  —  In a weekend of sacred ceremonies and splendid pageantry, the Eastern Diocese welcomed a new Armenian Church into the world.

Diocesan Primate Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan led the consecration of the former Armenian Church of Hye Pointe in Haverhill, giving it a new name to match the majestic beauty of the sanctuary: the Armenian Church of the Holy Archangels St. Michael and St. Gabriel.

The occasion was the long-awaited fulfillment of years of planning and effort on the part of the parish faithful.  Bishop Mesrop recalled the church’s unique history in his sermon during the consecration service on Saturday, October 26.

“This church began as a vision that started with the faithful members of two historic parishes: Holy Cross Church of Lawrence, and St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Haverhill,” he said. “They came together in 2002 and created the first merged Armenian Church in North America. And this story of two communities joining together in the service of God was in my prayers as I asked God for inspiration in choosing a name for their new church.”

“The answer I received,” he said, “was to consecrate the church in the name of the Holy Archangels, Sts. Michael and Gabriel — two heavenly messengers, each bearing a special message of God’s power and compassion.”

The consecration service was part of a weekend of sacred and celebratory events planned by the community for October 25 through 27. It included a Friday night “opening of doors” service, a consecration and banquet on Saturday, and the church’s inaugural Divine Liturgy on Sunday.

A throng outside the Armenian Church of the Holy Archangels St. Michael and St. Gabriel

Clergy from across the Diocese participated in the ceremonies, as did several distinguished visitors, including the Primate of the United Kingdom, Bishop Hovakim Manukyan.

During both the consecration service and the banquet that followed in the church hall, Parsamyan paid special tribute to a number of people, including parish pastor Fr. Vart Gyozalyan; benefactors Michael Ohanian and his daughter Debbie Ohanian; the long-serving members of the Building Committee; the 16 consecration godparents, the donors, and countless volunteers whose faith brought the event to fruition.

Expressing the Essence of God

During the consecration service, as the Primate pronounced the new name of the church for the first time, his voice expressed deep emotion both for the community and the significance of the moment.

“This name made my voice tremble with awe, for the Holy Archangels remind us of the very essence of our God. St. Michael’s name means, ‘Who is equal to God?’ For indeed, no power on earth, no situation in life, can measure up to God’s greatness and love. This warrior angel reminds us that God stands with us in every battle, surrounding us with His protection. When we’re overwhelmed or uncertain, Michael is a reminder that God fights for us.”

“And then there’s Gabriel, whose name means, ‘God is my strength.’ As the messenger angel who brought Mary the life-changing announcement that she would give birth to Jesus, the Savior of the world, Gabriel reminds us that God’s strength is present in our lives to lift us up, to empower us, to carry us through any trial.”

“So, as we honor these Holy Archangels,” he concluded, “let’s carry their message with us. Let’s face every challenge with courage, knowing that we’re not alone, that we’re empowered by the very strength of heaven.”

During both the consecration service and the banquet that followed in the church’s beautifully appointed hall, Bishop Mesrop paid special tribute to a number of people.

He offered warm words of congratulations to parish pastor Fr. Vart Gyozalyan. “To the people of this parish, Der Vart has been your pastor, you leader, your friend,” he said. “In the years that it has taken to complete this project, Der Vart has played every conceivable role: from caretaker to cheerleader to peacemaker. He has championed the vision of this church, and kept that holy vision alive in the hearts of its faithful — even through the uncertain pandemic period. And he did it all with that spirit of humility and gentleness of heart that we have all come to know, love, and admire.” The Primate presented Fr. Gyozalyan with a hand cross to honor his pastoral leadership of the parish.

Primate Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, left with Fr. Vart Gyozalyan

He also praised two benefactors of the church project: Michael Ohanian and his daughter Debbie Ohanian. “Thank you both for your incredible generosity, your unwavering support and vision,” he said. “Today we also remember with love your dear wife and mother, Sonia Ohanian, who was called to our Lord a little while ago. Her faithful spirit truly lives in your hearts, Michael and Debbie; and it will surely live on in this sanctuary.”

The Primate asked Fr. Gyozalyan to read an encyclical sent by Karekin II, the Catholicos of All Armenians, celebrating the church’s consecration, and honoring the Ohanians for their role in making it a reality.

Finally, Bishop Mesrop gave thanks to “the 16 consecration godparents, the donors, and the volunteers — to every person who gave of their time, talent, and treasure: This day would not have been possible without your dedication and love for your church.  Thank you for helping to build a spiritual home for generations to come.”

Special Guests and Honors

Bishop Mesrop welcomed the distinguished clergy in attendance, among them Bishop Hovakim Manukyan, the Primate of the United Kingdom, who journeyed to the U.S. especially for the consecration, and to honor his kinsman Fr. Vart Gyozalyan, longtime pastor of the Haverhill parish.

Two other visitors from the wider Armenian Church were Fr. Aghan Gogchyan, chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem; and Fr. Kevork Arakelyan of the Western Diocese, who holds the distinction as the very first St. Nersess graduate to be ordained a priest.

The Primate also thanked the visiting Fr. Stephan Baljian and Reverend Avedis Boynerian for their presence, support, and prayers.

Clergy visiting from across the Eastern Diocese included Fr. Mamigon Kiledjian, Fr. Simeon Odabashian, Fr. Karekin Kasparian, Fr. Garabed Kochakian, Fr. Vasken Kouzouian, Fr. Arakel Aljalian, Fr. Stepanos Doudoukjian, Fr. Krikor Sabounjian, Fr. Shnork Souin, Fr. Hovsep Karapetyan, Fr. Hratch Sargsyan, Fr. Khachatur Kesablyan, Fr. Tadeos Barseghyan, Fr. Sevak Gabrielyan, Fr. Voski Galstyan, Fr. Andreas Garabedian, Fr. Nigoghos Aznavourian, and Fr. Haroutiun Sabounjian. St. Nersess Seminary dean Fr. Mardiros Chevian was joined by the current class of seminarians.

In addition, during the banquet Bishop Mesrop presented special commendations to the members of the Building Committee, for their enduring vision and labor over many years. The committee members were chairman Scott Sahagian; vice chair Ervant Kibarian; treasurer Linda Tanoian Doherty; assistant treasurer Bojan Manich; secretary Andrea Giragosian Korbey; assistant secretary Diane Shadbegian; Michael Bebirian; Mark Kazanjian; Myles Couyoumjian; Kim Kazanjian Dandurant; and Robert Serabian.

Primate Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan knocks on the door of the newly-named church as part of the renaming ceremony.

Also receiving certificates of recognition for their efforts and generosity were parishioners Andre Garabedian, Andrew Royce Fournier, Andrew Kibarian, Ani Keverian, Armen Derderian, Barbara Sarkisian Arthur, Carol Bazarian, Charlene Hovanasian, Cynthia Bogosian, Daniel Shad, Daniel Tavitian, David Tavitian, Daniel Shadbegian, Elaine Bebirian, Evan Sahagian, Alison Derderian, Gary Townsend, George Karaian, Jefferson Kim, Joseph Tavitian, Kathy Meranian, Michael Demirchian, Michelle Beeny, Nancy Sahagian, Nathan Kibarian, Robin Colombosian, Rebecca Demirchian, Sarah Tavitian, Stephanie Naroian, Susan Hazarvartian, Kim Eric Hazarvartian, Anahit Kibarian, Vania Mardirossian Kim, Viken Dumeciyan, Robert Korbey, Kristina Bebirian, Yn. Lusine Aharonian, Lucy Sirmaian, Lynn Kanayan, Emmanuel Baghdayan, and Mary Ann Ohanian.

 

