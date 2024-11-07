Presentation Armenian Wines Takes Place at St. John the Baptist Armenian Church

By David Luhrssen

MILWAUKEE — On Sunday, October 27, Victoria Aslanian from ArmAs Estate gave a presentation and a wine tasting at St. John the Baptist Armenian Church in suburban Milwaukee.

ArmAs Estate has become a leader in Armenia’s wine renaissance, earning some 50 awards worldwide including gold and silver medals at the Mundus Vini wine festival in Germany, silver and bronze at London’s Decanter World Wine Awards and silver and bronze at the Vyno Dienos International Wine Competition in Lithuania. ArmAs has been favorably mentioned in publications ranging from Wine Enthusiast to Forbes and Foreign Affairs.

When her father founded the winery in 2007, the land it now occupies was “400 hectares where nothing existed,” she said. There were no roads, no irrigation ditches, not even running water or electricity. However, she added, the land has excellent terroir, a splendid natural environment for growing wine-producing grapes.

Although Armenia is located far from southern France and other familiar wine-producing regions, it lies along what Aslanian called “the magic line — the 45th parallel,” an ideal climate zone with cold winters and warm summers. The republic’s volcanic soil is also exceptional for growing grapes and the region has an abundance of sunny days.

During the Soviet period, Georgia was designated as the USSR’s wine producing republic and Armenia was given responsibility for brandy, which became one of the Soviet Union’s luxury exports. Armenia’s wine industry was largely ignored until after independence.