Travel Agency Deletes Post Claiming Lori is Georgian

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — The Georgian travel agency Adjara Voyage has deleted its social media post describing Armenia’s Lori Province as “historical Georgia.”

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who shared the post on her Facebook page, has not deleted the content, which is currently marked as unavailable.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has not publicly reacted to Zourabichvili’s move.

“The post has been removed. We have no other comments to make,” the ministry told Panorama.am on Tuesday, November 5.

The post by the tour operator, called Adjara Voyage, described Armenia’s Lori as “historical Georgia.”